Navratri is the time of the year when people worship Maa Durga in her nine divine forms for over nine days, seeking blessings of strength, peace, and prosperity. While fasting, prayers, and other rituals lie at the heart of this festival, people wish to make the most of this auspicious period to invite greater rewards into their lives. Navratri 2025: Astrologer reveals the most powerful ritual to follow during the 9-day fast(Freepik)

Astrologer and spiritual guide Dr. Jai Madaan, the Lady of Fortune, has shared a simple yet highly effective ritual that, when followed with faith, can transform one's life.

According to Dr Madaan, if you are not doing Ghat Sthapana during Navratri, this is the year to start. She explains that this ritual is deeply connected with the nine planets, and by performing it, you can ensure that planetary energies align in your favor.

She shares, “Take a matki (earthen pot), fill it with Gangajal, and place nine symbolic items inside it; each representing one of the nine planets. Wheat for the Sun, rice for the Moon, red masoor dal (red lentils) for Mars, turmeric for Jupiter, cow’s ghee for Venus, three cardamoms for Mercury, cloves for Saturn, barley (jau) for Rahu, and black sesame seeds for Ketu.”

This matki should be placed in your home and worshipped daily throughout the nine days of Navratri. The process is simple, and you need not observe a strict fast to follow it. What matters most is devotion and consistency.

On the final day, when Navratri ends, this ritual is completed by using the Gangajal from the matki. “Sprinkle this water in every corner of your house, on family members, in your locker, and even on your books. You may also offer it to the Goddess as part of your prayers,” advises Dr Madaan.

The idea behind this is to channel the divine blessings of the nine planets into your home and life. According to her, this act ensures balance, positivity, and harmony, and helps clear away unseen obstacles. She believes that such a simple yet symbolic practice can help bring order to your life and make way for peace and prosperity.

Navratri is not only about traditions but also about finding spiritual connection and inner peace. So this Navratri, alongside your prayers and celebrations, you might want to try this powerful yet simple practice.