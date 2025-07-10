They say, “History keeps repeating itself." However, we rarely stop to think about what that might actually look like in real life. Well, in today’s fast-changing world, nothing really shocks us anymore, as we have seen the rise of the internet, AI, a global pandemic, civil wars, and so much more. But what if some of the events unfolding in 2025 are not as new as we think? According to well-known astrologer and spiritual guide Dr. Jai Madaan, what we are living through now might be deeply connected to the past, specifically, the year 1941. She believes that the events happening in 2025 are not just a coincidence, but a reflection of how the universe works in cycles, with energy and patterns repeating across time. 2025 is mirroring 1941: Astrologer says ‘It's not a coincidence, but karma'(Freepik)

“History does not repeat, it rhymes through energy,” Dr. Jai Madaan said in a conversation with Hindustan Times. She believes that what we are experiencing in 2025 is “not a random set of events but a karmic echo of 1941.”

Back in 1941, the world was under a heavy astrological influence: the Mars-Saturn conflict. “It was a time of unstoppable aggression and unfinished karmic debts,” she explains. That year, both Saturn and Uranus sat in Taurus, a combination known for causing conflicts over land, food crises, and financial instability.

Fast forward to 2025, and Dr. Madaan points out some striking similarities. Saturn is now in Pisces, a sign known for dissolving boundaries and creating confusion. Meanwhile, Rahu (the North Node of the Moon) is in Aries, the fiery sign ruled by Mars. “This fuels impulsive decisions, ego-driven wars, and widespread unrest,” says Dr. Madaan.

But she goes even deeper, talking about “energetic memory.” She explains, “Certain years hold on to the leftover karma of past global events. It is as if the Earth itself remembers. The energy that led to a world war in 1941 is resurfacing now because humanity did not truly heal it; we only delayed it.”

Dr. Madaan warns that 2025 is a critical turning point. With the lunar nodes (Rahu and Ketu) activating the Aries-Libra axis, we are looking at power struggles and challenges to diplomacy worldwide. And with Pluto slowly moving into Aquarius, we can expect radical technological, political, and social movement shifts.

Despite these intense forecasts, Dr. Madaan stresses that astrology should not create fear. “2025 is not here to punish us, but to help us cleanse and evolve,” she explains. Much like 1941 set the stage for significant changes in the world order, 2025 offers us a chance for spiritual awakening, if we choose consciousness over chaos.

When asked if we can change our destiny, Dr. Madaan is clear and inspiring: “Always. But only for those who understand that time is not a straight line, it is a spiral. The wise ones learn from the loop.”

As we move through 2025, Dr. Madaan encourages us to see this period not as a threat but as an opportunity to rise, heal, and grow. After all, the stars might guide us, but we are the ones who write the story.