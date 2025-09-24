Navratri horoscope 2025: Aries will see victory in legal matters; this zodiac sign will face troubles from children

Navratri 2025 horoscope: This year, during Sharad Navratri, only the Moon will change its position based on its transit. The other planets will not. Throughout Navratri, the Sun will transit in Virgo, Mars in Libra, Mercury in Virgo, Jupiter in Gemini, Venus in Leo, Saturn in Pisces, Rahu in Aquarius, and Ketu in Leo. The Moon will transit in Virgo at the beginning of Navratri, then in Libra, followed by Scorpio and Sagittarius, and then Capricorn. Based on the position and alignment of these planets during Navratri, the following effects will be seen on each zodiac sign, from Aries to Pisces: Navratri horoscope 2025: Here's how the planets will affect each zodiac sign. Image via Google Gemini.

Aries

You will get relief from enemy-related troubles. There will be victory in legal matters and competitions. Luck will support you in your work. There may be minor tensions in married life and love relationships. Anger will increase, and expenses will rise. Your father may face some difficulties, and between the nights of the 22nd and 28th, you may experience unnecessary stress. During this Navratri, offer red flowers daily to Goddess Bhagwati and keep offering durva grass to Lord Ganesha.

Taurus

There will be an increase in domestic and vehicle comfort. There may be a rise in chest-related problems. Progress will be made in financial matters, but there will be obstacles in the struggle for wealth. You will achieve victory over your opponents. Expenses will increase. New tasks will be accomplished with wisdom. There can be unnecessary tension in the mind on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of the month until 1:52, and on the 29th, 30th of September all day, as well as on the 1st of October until around 11:36. Worship Goddess Bhagwati. Offer her a white sweet dish and a yellow flower.

Gemini

Your morale will remain high. There will be an increase in domestic and vehicle comfort. Hard work and respect will increase. You will receive support in your work. Good news will come from your children. Financial activities will improve. Anxiety will increase. There may be some tension in your mind from September 26th at 1:52 PM until September 28th at 1:28 AM. Worship Goddess Bhagwati. Offer her a red cloth, red bangles, and a garland of red flowers.

Cancer

There will be progress in financial matters. There will be progress in family matters. Your valor and efforts will increase. You will get the support and companionship of your brothers, sisters, and friends. Anger and hard work will increase. Your social status and prestige will rise. There will be problems with your stomach and feet. There will be tension in your mind until 1:36 PM on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st. The rest of the Navratri period will be very good. It is very important to offer durva grass to Lord Ganesha. Offer Goddess Bhagwati a white sweet, kheer, and cardamom seeds.

Leo

Mental sharpness will increase. Your ability to think will improve. There will be progress in financial matters. Family work will expand. Your valor and efforts will be reduced due to eye problems. There will be concern about your spouse's health and tension in your love life. Family expenses will increase on the 22nd and 23rd. Your mind will remain calm, and tension may increase on the 1st. The rest of the time will be good. During Navratri, offer Goddess Bhagwati cardamom seeds, kheer, and a red flower.

Virgo

Your speech will become more intense. There will be an increase in government benefits. Domestic and vehicle comforts will increase, as will marital happiness. Mental tension will increase. There may be tension due to stomach problems. Your mind will remain cheerful during Navratri. The position of the Moon will be favorable. Offer a red cloth to Goddess Bhagwati. Continue to offer durbar grass to Lord Ganesha.

Libra

Travel expenses will increase, and so will anger. There will be concern from your children's side. Your valor and efforts will increase. You will receive support and benefits from your spouse. Sweetness will increase in your married life. You must control your anger. There will be some tension in your mind on the 22nd and 23rd of September, and expenses may increase. There may be tension with a very close person. Offer a saffron or yellow colored cloth to Goddess Bhagwati. Offer a red or yellow flower. Offer banana as Prasad.

Scorpio

Travel expenses will increase. You will be victorious in competitive exams and over your enemies. There will be widespread improvement in financial activities. Good news will be received from your children's side. Your work will increase based on your intellectual abilities. There may be a slight hindrance in your hard work. Chest problems will increase. There will be normal tension in your mind until 1:52 PM on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of September. There may be tension with a very close person. Offer a yellow flower to Goddess Bhagwati. Offer a cream-colored sweet dish. Offer kheer as prasad and distribute it among your family members.

Sagittarius

Your valor and efforts will increase. You will get the support of your brothers, sisters, and friends. Concern for your father's health will increase. Domestic tension will increase. You will be victorious over your enemies. The financial situation will improve. Luck will favor you in your work. There will be a change in your job. Mental tension will increase from 1:52 PM on September 26th until 1:28 AM on September 28th. Expenses will increase. Offer white sweets and kheer made with cow's milk to Goddess Bhagwati. Also, offer cardamom seeds.

Capricorn

The bitterness of your speech will increase. Expenses will increase in family matters. Your valor and efforts will increase. There will be tension with a very close person. Your distant journey and expenses will increase. There may be tension due to internal problems. Luck will favor you in your work. There will be tension in your mind until 11:36 AM on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st. Expenses may increase. Offer a red and yellow colored cloth to Goddess Bhagwati. Be sure to offer a garland of red and yellow flowers.

Aquarius

Your wealth will increase. Family expenses will increase. Financial activities will improve. New sources of income will be created. There will be sweetness in your married life. You will get happiness and peace from your spouse. There will be tension due to stomach problems. Eye problems will increase. Mental tension will increase on September 22nd and 23rd. You also need to be careful on October 1st. Tension will increase. Offer white sweets, kheer, and cardamom seeds to Goddess Bhagwati.

Pisces

Mental anxiety will increase. There may be an increase in heart problems and anxiety. Vehicle expenses may increase. Social status and prestige will increase. There will be tension with a very close person. Conflicts in married and love life will increase. Family expenses will increase. Income will increase. Be especially careful until 1:52 PM on September 24th, 25th, and 26th. Mental tension may increase. Offer a cream-colored sweet and a cream-colored cloth to Goddess Bhagwati. Offer durva and betel leaves to Lord Ganesha.

Inputs by Astrologer Pandit Divakar Tripathi

