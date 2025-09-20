Navratri 2025: Full list of the 9 colours of Navratri and their significance; which goddess to worship
Navratri 2025: As Navratri begins on September 22 this year, know the full list of the 9 colours of Navratri and their significance.
Navratri 2025: The auspicious nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri begins on September 22 this year and ends on October 2 with Vijaydashami or Dussehra. During this time, devotees of Maa Durga worship her nine forms, also known as Navdurgas.
They are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. One special aspect of this festival is that each day has a goddess and a colour associated with it. Scroll down to know the nine colours of Navratri and the significance of each one:
Navratri 2025: Full list of 9 colours of Navratri
According to Drik Panchang, here's the full list of colours and the Goddess to be worshipped for each day of Navratri:
|Date
|Navratri Day
|Colour
|Goddess
|September 22
|Day 1 (Pratipada)
|White
|Maa Shailputri
|September 23
|Day 2 (Dwitiya)
|Red
|Maa Brahmacharini
|September 24
|Day 3 (Tritiya)
|Blue
|Maa Chandraghanta
|September 25
|Day 4 (Tritiya)
|Yellow
|Maa Chandraghanta
|September 26
|Day 5 (Chaturthi)
|Green
|Maa Kushmanda
|September 27
|Day 6 (Panchami)
|Grey
|Maa Skandamata
|September 28
|Day 7 (Shashthi)
|Orange
|Maa Katyayani
|September 29
|Day 8 (Saptami)
|Peacock green
|Maa Kalaratri
|September 30
|Day 9 (Ashtami)
|Pink
|Maa Mahagauri
|October 1
|Day 10 (Navami)
|Red, Orange
|Maa Siddhidatri
Navratri 2025: Significance of each colour
- Navratri Day 1: White (Maa Shailaputri)
The colour white signifies purity and innocence. Wear white on this day to seek Maa Shailputri's blessings and attain inner peace and security.
- Navratri Day 2: Red (Maa Brahmacharini)
Red colour symbolises passion and love, and fills one with vitality and vigour. It is also the most preferred colour of Chunri that is offered to the Goddess.
- Navratri Day 3: Blue (Maa Chandraghanta)
Blue represents richness, tranquillity, and depth. Wear this colour to worship Maa Chandraghanta, who represents the married form of Goddess Parvati.
- Navratri Day 4: Yellow (Maa Chandraghanta)
Wear yellow on day 4 to enjoy Navratri festivities, as this shade is a warm colour that radiates positive energy and uplifts the spirit. Maa Chandraghanta's name is derived from the half-moon adorning her forehead, symbolising serenity and beauty.
- Navratri Day 5: Green (Maa Kushmanda)
The colour symbolises nature, new beginnings in life, and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. By wearing green on this day, Goddess Kushmanda will bestow you with tranquillity.
- Navratri Day 6: Grey (Maa Skandamata)
Grey represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. Wear this shade to worship Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga.
- Navratri Day 7: Orange (Maa Katyayani)
Worshipping Goddess Katyayani wearing the colour orange will bestow the person with qualities such as warmth and exuberance. This color is full of positive energy and keeps the person upbeat.
- Navratri Day 8: Peacock green (Maa Kalaratri)
Peacock green symbolises qualities such as uniqueness, individuality, compassion, and freshness.
- Navratri Day 9: Pink (Maa Mahagauri)
Pink represents universal love, affection and harmony. It is an attractive colour, and wearing it fosters a sense of compassion and connection.
- Navratri Day 10: Red, orange (Maa Siddhidatri)
While orange represents the qualities of warmth, exuberance, and positivity, the colour red is associated with passion, love, and strength. Wear this shade to worship Maa Siddhidatri.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only.
