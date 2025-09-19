Durga Puja 2025 calendar: When is Durga Puja? Full list of the 5-day festival; Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami dates

Durga Puja 2025: The auspicious Hindu festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with fervour across the country, especially in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The 5-day festival is a cultural extravaganza marked by pandals, dhak beats, devotion, dressing up in new clothes, and delicious food. Durga Puja 2025: As Durga Puja approaches, here’s the full calendar for the auspicious 5-day celebration.

In 2025, Durga Puja celebrations will begin on September 28 and conclude on October 2, with preceding rituals and festivities beginning a week earlier, starting with Mahalaya on Sunday, September 21. If you and your loved ones are marking the festival, know the full list of days. Here's the calendar:

Durga Puja 2025 calendar: Full list of dates

Durga Puja Day Date Mahalaya Amavasya September 21 Bilva Nimantran September 27 Durga Puja begins (Shashthi) September 28 Maha Saptami, Kolabou Puja September 29 Maha Ashtami, Sandhi Puja September 30 Maha Navami, Navami Homa October 1 Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, Sindoor Khela October 2 View All Prev Next

Durga Puja 2025: Significance of each day

Durga Puja, or Durgotsava, is a five-day festival that begins on the day after Mahalaya Amavasya. Mahalaya is the most important day of Pitru Paksha, when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, and it is not considered auspicious for starting any work.

The day of Mahalaya is also the beginning of Devi Paksha, marking the arrival of Durga from her marital home in Kailash. On this day, Bengalis wake up early to tune into the radio to listen to the recital of Mahisasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra, marking the beginning of Durga Pujo. On this day, the sculptors also paint Maa Durga's eyes as part of a ritual known as Chokku Daan.

On Shashthi, the goddess's idol is unveiled, and rituals are performed to welcome her. It is followed by Nabapatrika Snan, nine plants symbolising goddess Durga’s forms are bathed and placed beside the idol. Maha Ashtami and Navami are the most auspicious days of Durga Puja. Meanwhile, on Vijayadashami, the visarjan takes place along with Sindoor Khela, where married women smear each other with vermilion.

