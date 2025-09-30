Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Maha Navami 2025 date and time: When is Durga Navami 2025? Know shubh muhurat, rituals, tithi, puja vidhi, significance

Maha Navami 2025: As Maha Navami approaches on October 1, here's everything you need to know about the shubh muhurat, rituals, tithi, puja vidhi, and more.

Maha Navami 2025: The holy Hindu festival of Maha Navami is the third day of Durga Puja and the final day of Navratri. On this auspicious occasion, devotees begin their day with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. It is believed that on Maha Navami day, Durga killed the demon Mahishasura.

Maha Navami 2025: This year, Maha Navami is on October 1. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
If you and your loved ones are celebrating this auspicious occasion, here's everything you need to learn about the shubh muhurat, rituals, tithi, puja vidhi, significance, and more.

Maha Navami 2025 date and timings: Shubh muhurat, tithi

This year, the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami falls on Wednesday, October 1. According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings to remember:

EventDate and time
Ashwina Navratri ParanaThursday, October 2, 2025
Navratri Pratah Homa Muhurta6:14 AM to 6:07 PM
Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat2:09 PM to 2:57 PM
Brahma Muhurta4:37 AM to 5:26 AM
Vijaya Muhurta2:09 PM to 2:57 PM
Nishita Muhurta11:46 PM to 12:35 AM, October 2
Ravi Yoga8:06 AM to 6:15 AM, October 2

On Maha Navami, devotees of Maa Durga also perform the auspicious Navami Kanya Pujan. Know the correct time to perform Kanjak Puja on this day:

EventDate and time
Navami Tithi Begins6:06 PM on September 30, 2025
Navami Tithi Ends7:01 PM on October 1, 2025
Early Morning Muhurat4:37 AM to 5:26 AM
Pratah Sandhya Muhurat5:01 AM to 6:14 AM
Ravi Yoga8:06 AM to 6:15 AM, October 2

Maha Navami 2025 puja rituals and vidhi

  • Devotees of Maa Durga should wake up early on Maha Navami, take a bath, wear new clothes, clean the worship area, dress Maa Durga in new clothes, adorn her idol or photo with a red chunri, light a diya, and perform Maha Navami puja.
  • They should also perform the Maha Navami puja to celebrate the divine feminine energy of Maa Durga and her nine avatars.
  • They should welcome nine girls into their home, as incarnations of Maa Durga, wash their feet as a mark of respect and tie a holy thread (Kalawa) on their wrists.
  • Apply a tilak with kumkum on their foreheads and offer them bhog, containing halwa, puri, kala chana, and sweets.
  • One can also offer bangles, clothes, and other gifts as a token of devotion.

Maha Navami 2025 significance

Performing Maha Navami rituals and worshipping Maa Durga on this day maximises blessings and showers one with spiritual benefits. It also signifies a celebration of Maa Durga's divine femininity and purity. This puja is also believed to:

  • Cleanses past karma
  • Brings positivity and prosperity to your and your loved ones' lives
  • Enhances spiritual well-being.

