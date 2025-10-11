Dhanteras 2025: When is Dhanteras? Know date, muhurat, city-wise timings, significance, puja vidhi and more

Dhanteras 2025: Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras is an auspicious Hindu festival which marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera and pray to be blessed with prosperity and good fortune. People also decorate their homes with diyas and lights. Dhanteras 2025: This year, Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, falls on Saturday, October 18. (Pexels)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating this festival, here's everything you need to know about Dhanteras, including the correct date, timings, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and more.

Dhanteras 2025: Date, puja muhurat and city-wise timings

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 18. Here are the important muhurat you need to remember on this day:

Dhanteras puja muhurat - 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM

Pradosh kaal - 5:48 PM to 8:20 PM

Vrishabha kaal - 7:16 PM to 9:11 PM

Trayodashi tithi begins - 12:18 PM on October 18, 2025

Trayodashi tithi ends - 1:51 PM on October 19, 2025

City Timings New Delhi 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM Gurgaon 7:17 PM to 8:20 PM Jaipur 7:24 PM to 8:26 PM Kolkata 6:41 PM to 7:38 PM Pune 7:46 PM to 8:38 PM Chennai 7:28 PM to 8:15 PM Noida 7:15 PM to 08:19 PM Ahmedabad 7:44 PM to 8:41 PM Bengaluru 7:39 PM to 8:25 PM Mumbai 7:49 PM to 8:41 PM Chandigarh 7:14 PM to 8:20 PM Hyderabad 7:29 PM to 8:20 PM View All Prev Next

Dhanteras 2025: Significance and puja vidhi

On the occasion of Dhanteras, families should pray to Maa Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari to bless them with wealth, prosperity, and good health. On Dhanteras, it is considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, gadgets, Lakshmi and Ganesh idols, kitchenware, and more. Businessmen should decorate their workplace and even hold a puja to please the gods and goddesses.

Additionally, as it is the first day of the five-day festival of Diwali, wear new clothes, clean your house, decorate it with flowers and diyas, and light a yam deepam to ward off any untimely death of any family members.