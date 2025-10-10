Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Diwali 2025 calendar: When is Diwali, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj? Check out dates for all 5 days of the Festival of Lights

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 03:40 pm IST

Diwali 2025 calendar: Wondering when Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj fall this year? Here’s the complete calendar for all five days of celebrations.

Diwali 2025 calendar: Diwali, also called Deepawali, is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated with immense joy and grandeur across India. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, it falls on the 15th day of Kartik, marking the darkest night of the year.

Diwali 2025 calendar: Diwali spans five days: Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.(Pixabay)
Diwali 2025 calendar: Diwali spans five days: Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.(Pixabay)

On this occasion, homes are adorned with diyas, rangoli, and sparkling lights. The festivities span five days, each dedicated to different rituals and celebrations. Here’s a look at this year’s complete Deepawali calendar. (Also read: When is Diwali 2025? Does it fall on October 20 or 21 in US? All you need to know )

Diwali 2025: Date and shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings to observe the festival:

PujaTimings
Pradosh Kaal05:58 PM to 08:25 PM
Vrishabha Kaal07:08 PM to 09:03 PM
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat07:08 PM to 08:18 PM
Amavasya Tithi Begins03:44 PM on October 20
Amavasya Tithi Ends05:54 PM on October 21

Diwali 2025 full calendar

DateFestival
October 18Dhanteras
October 20Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)
October 20Diwali and Lakshmi Puja
October 22Govardhan Puja
October 23Bhai Dooj

Diwali is celebrated over five days, each with its own rituals and significance: Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Here’s what each day represents:

Day 1: Dhanteras

Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali celebrations. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, praying for wealth and prosperity. People also buy new items, including gold coins, bars, or jewellery.

Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali)

Also called Choti Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi celebrates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura.

Diwali 2025, a major Hindu festival, falls on the 15th day of Kartik, marking the darkest night.(Pixabay)
Diwali 2025, a major Hindu festival, falls on the 15th day of Kartik, marking the darkest night.(Pixabay)

Day 3: Diwali

Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Homes are decorated with earthen lamps (diyas), rangoli, and lights. Devotees perform the Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja in the evening.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja

Celebrated the day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja honours Govardhan Parvat. According to legend, Lord Krishna lifted the mountain to protect the people of Mathura from Lord Indra’s wrath.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj

The final day of Diwali is Bhai Dooj (also called Bhau Beej or Bhaiya Dooj), which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Akshaya Tritiya 2025on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Akshaya Tritiya 2025on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Diwali 2025 calendar: When is Diwali, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj? Check out dates for all 5 days of the Festival of Lights
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On