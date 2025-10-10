Diwali 2025 calendar: When is Diwali, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj? Check out dates for all 5 days of the Festival of Lights

Diwali 2025 calendar: Diwali, also called Deepawali, is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated with immense joy and grandeur across India. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, it falls on the 15th day of Kartik, marking the darkest night of the year. Diwali 2025 calendar: Diwali spans five days: Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.(Pixabay)

On this occasion, homes are adorned with diyas, rangoli, and sparkling lights. The festivities span five days, each dedicated to different rituals and celebrations. Here’s a look at this year’s complete Deepawali calendar. (Also read: When is Diwali 2025? Does it fall on October 20 or 21 in US? All you need to know )

Diwali 2025: Date and shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings to observe the festival:

Puja Timings Pradosh Kaal 05:58 PM to 08:25 PM Vrishabha Kaal 07:08 PM to 09:03 PM Lakshmi Puja Muhurat 07:08 PM to 08:18 PM Amavasya Tithi Begins 03:44 PM on October 20 Amavasya Tithi Ends 05:54 PM on October 21 View All Prev Next

Diwali 2025 full calendar

Date Festival October 18 Dhanteras October 20 Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi) October 20 Diwali and Lakshmi Puja October 22 Govardhan Puja October 23 Bhai Dooj View All Prev Next

Diwali is celebrated over five days, each with its own rituals and significance: Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Here’s what each day represents:

Day 1: Dhanteras

Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali celebrations. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, praying for wealth and prosperity. People also buy new items, including gold coins, bars, or jewellery.

Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali)

Also called Choti Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi celebrates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura.

Day 3: Diwali

Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Homes are decorated with earthen lamps (diyas), rangoli, and lights. Devotees perform the Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja in the evening.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja

Celebrated the day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja honours Govardhan Parvat. According to legend, Lord Krishna lifted the mountain to protect the people of Mathura from Lord Indra’s wrath.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj

The final day of Diwali is Bhai Dooj (also called Bhau Beej or Bhaiya Dooj), which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.