Diwali 2025 calendar: When is Diwali, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj? Check out dates for all 5 days of the Festival of Lights
Diwali 2025 calendar: Wondering when Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj fall this year? Here’s the complete calendar for all five days of celebrations.
Diwali 2025 calendar: Diwali, also called Deepawali, is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated with immense joy and grandeur across India. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, it falls on the 15th day of Kartik, marking the darkest night of the year.
On this occasion, homes are adorned with diyas, rangoli, and sparkling lights. The festivities span five days, each dedicated to different rituals and celebrations. Here’s a look at this year’s complete Deepawali calendar. (Also read: When is Diwali 2025? Does it fall on October 20 or 21 in US? All you need to know )
Diwali 2025: Date and shubh muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings to observe the festival:
|Puja
|Timings
|Pradosh Kaal
|05:58 PM to 08:25 PM
|Vrishabha Kaal
|07:08 PM to 09:03 PM
|Lakshmi Puja Muhurat
|07:08 PM to 08:18 PM
|Amavasya Tithi Begins
|03:44 PM on October 20
|Amavasya Tithi Ends
|05:54 PM on October 21
Diwali 2025 full calendar
|Date
|Festival
|October 18
|Dhanteras
|October 20
|Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)
|October 20
|Diwali and Lakshmi Puja
|October 22
|Govardhan Puja
|October 23
|Bhai Dooj
Diwali is celebrated over five days, each with its own rituals and significance: Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Here’s what each day represents:
Day 1: Dhanteras
Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali celebrations. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, praying for wealth and prosperity. People also buy new items, including gold coins, bars, or jewellery.
Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali)
Also called Choti Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi celebrates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura.
Day 3: Diwali
Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Homes are decorated with earthen lamps (diyas), rangoli, and lights. Devotees perform the Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja in the evening.
Day 4: Govardhan Puja
Celebrated the day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja honours Govardhan Parvat. According to legend, Lord Krishna lifted the mountain to protect the people of Mathura from Lord Indra’s wrath.
Day 5: Bhai Dooj
The final day of Diwali is Bhai Dooj (also called Bhau Beej or Bhaiya Dooj), which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Akshaya Tritiya 2025on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Akshaya Tritiya 2025on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.