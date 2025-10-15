Every year, families across India eagerly prepare for Diwali that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and wisdom over ignorance. However, each region celebrates Diwali in its own way, with slightly different rituals and timelines. Will Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja be celebrated on the same day this year? Drik Panchang dates for Diwali 2025(Freepik)

This year, there is some confusion regarding the Diwali dates due to a rare celestial alignment that will occur during Diwali 2025. So, will Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, and Kali Puja fall on the same day? Here are the Drik Panchang dates for Diwali 2025.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: How the rare planetary garland may affect your zodiac sign

Diwali 2025 dates

Diwali is traditionally a 5-day celebration that begins with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhaiya Dooj. However, the sequence can differ slightly across states.

ALSO READ: Citywise timing for Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025

Here’s the complete calendar of Diwali 2025 according to Drik Panchang:

Day 1 – October 17, 2025 (Friday)

Ekadashi – Govatsa Dwadashi, Vasu Baras

Day 2 – October 18, 2025 (Saturday)

Dwadashi – Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Trayodashi, Yama Deepam

Day 3 – October 19, 2025 (Sunday)

Trayodashi – Kali Chaudas, Hanuman Puja

Day 4 – October 20, 2025 (Monday)

Chaturdashi / Amavasya – Narak Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Tamil Deepavali, Lakshmi Puja, Main Diwali, Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja, and Kali Puja

Day 5 – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Amavasya – Diwali Snan, Diwali Devpuja

Day 6 – October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Pratipada – Govardhan Puja, Annakut, Bali Pratipada, Dyuta Krida, Gujarati New Year

Day 7 – October 23, 2025 (Thursday)

Dwitiya – Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Vedic astrology rituals to follow this Dhanteras

Will Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja, and Choti Diwali coincide in 2025?

Yes, according to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja, Choti Diwali, and Kali Puja will all be celebrated on the same day, Monday, October 20, 2025.

This day will mark the main Diwali night, when homes across India will light diyas, perform Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja, and worship Goddess Kali in several eastern regions like West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat for Diwali 2025

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

Duration: 1 hour 11 minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: How to cleanse your home for positive energy, according to an astrologer

The Pradosh Kaal, the period after sunset, is considered the most auspicious time for performing Lakshmi Puja. Even if this muhurat is available for just a short while, it is believed to bring immense prosperity and blessings when observed sincerely.