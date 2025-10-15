Will Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja be celebrated on the same day this year? Drik Panchang dates for Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025: This year, there is some confusion regarding the Diwali dates due to a rare celestial alignment. Here are the Drik Panchang dates.
Every year, families across India eagerly prepare for Diwali that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and wisdom over ignorance. However, each region celebrates Diwali in its own way, with slightly different rituals and timelines.
This year, there is some confusion regarding the Diwali dates due to a rare celestial alignment that will occur during Diwali 2025. So, will Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, and Kali Puja fall on the same day? Here are the Drik Panchang dates for Diwali 2025.
Diwali 2025 dates
Diwali is traditionally a 5-day celebration that begins with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhaiya Dooj. However, the sequence can differ slightly across states.
Here’s the complete calendar of Diwali 2025 according to Drik Panchang:
Day 1 – October 17, 2025 (Friday)
Ekadashi – Govatsa Dwadashi, Vasu Baras
Day 2 – October 18, 2025 (Saturday)
Dwadashi – Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Trayodashi, Yama Deepam
Day 3 – October 19, 2025 (Sunday)
Trayodashi – Kali Chaudas, Hanuman Puja
Day 4 – October 20, 2025 (Monday)
Chaturdashi / Amavasya – Narak Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Tamil Deepavali, Lakshmi Puja, Main Diwali, Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja, and Kali Puja
Day 5 – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)
Amavasya – Diwali Snan, Diwali Devpuja
Day 6 – October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)
Pratipada – Govardhan Puja, Annakut, Bali Pratipada, Dyuta Krida, Gujarati New Year
Day 7 – October 23, 2025 (Thursday)
Dwitiya – Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja
Will Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja, and Choti Diwali coincide in 2025?
Yes, according to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja, Choti Diwali, and Kali Puja will all be celebrated on the same day, Monday, October 20, 2025.
This day will mark the main Diwali night, when homes across India will light diyas, perform Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja, and worship Goddess Kali in several eastern regions like West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat for Diwali 2025
Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM
Duration: 1 hour 11 minutes
Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025
The Pradosh Kaal, the period after sunset, is considered the most auspicious time for performing Lakshmi Puja. Even if this muhurat is available for just a short while, it is believed to bring immense prosperity and blessings when observed sincerely.
