Diwali 2025: How to cleanse your home for positive energy, according to an astrologer

As the festive glow of Diwali 2025 approaches, every home begins to buzz with cleaning, decorating, and preparations to welcome prosperity and happiness. But beyond dusting and organizing, there is another kind of cleansing that often gets overlooked: energy cleaning. Diwali 2025: How to clean your house for positive energy, according to an astrologer (Freepik)

Our homes absorb various vibrations throughout the year, and Diwali is the perfect time to refresh that energy. Astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar from NumroVani suggests simple yet powerful ways to give your home an energy reset before Dhanteras (October 18, 2025), so that positivity, abundance, and peace can flow freely into your space.

Declutter and let go of the old

Begin your Diwali cleaning by letting go of what no longer serves you. Discard old calendars, unused electronics, broken items, and stacks of paper, all of which hold stagnant energy and block new opportunities from entering your life. Once you have cleared the clutter, open your windows to let sunlight and fresh air flow through. This simple act naturally purifies your space and invites clarity, warmth, and abundance into your home.

Refresh with aroma oils

Fragrance has a magical way of shifting energy instantly. Mix a few drops of Patchouli, Frankincense, and Bergamot essential oils with water, and gently spray around your home. Patchouli grounds you, Frankincense purifies, and Bergamot uplifts, creating a soothing, spiritual, and festive atmosphere that balances calmness and joy.

Cleanse with healing sounds

Sound can transform your home’s vibration within minutes. Astrologer Sidhharrth suggests spending about 11 minutes on specific frequencies: 396 Hz to remove negativity, 528 Hz to heal emotional blocks, and 639 Hz to bring harmony in relationships. You can also play soft flute music or chant mantras like “Om” or the Gayatri Mantra while lighting diyas. The combination of sound and light brings warmth, positivity, and divine energy into your home.

Use shankh and ghanti on Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, walk around your house blowing a shankh (conch) and ringing a ghanti (bell) in every room. The deep vibration of the conch dispels heavy energy, while the bell awakens and amplifies positive energy. Begin in the North-East corner and move clockwise, ensuring that every part of your home resonates with purity and auspicious energy.

Hang rudraksha and sphatik at the main door

Your main entrance is the gateway for all energy entering your home. Tie three Rudraksha beads and one Sphatik (crystal) bead together with a red or yellow thread, and hang them neatly above or beside your front door. Rudraksha stabilizes and protects the energy flow, while Sphatik brings peace and clarity. Together, they create a shield that allows only positivity, blessings, and prosperity to step inside.

A clean, vibrant home does not just look good; it radiates peace and sets the perfect stage for welcoming a prosperous new year.