The auspicious occasion of Diwali is the perfect time to reset your home’s energy. As Diwali 2025 approaches, this year’s festival has a rare cosmic twist. According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, a rare planetary garland of seven planets across four zodiac signs and a powerful four-planet stellium will make this Diwali extra significant for energy alignment and prosperity. Diwali 2025: Astrologer recommends Vastu colour guide for your home to attract wealth and positivity(Freepik)

To make the most of this rare cosmic event, the astrologer suggests a Vastu-based colour guide that can help attract health, wealth, and positivity into your home for the next 12 months.

Here’s a simple zone-by-zone guide to colours that can boost your home’s energy this Diwali:

North Zone

This part of your home represents growth and communication. Go for cool tones like white, silver, soft blue, aqua, or teal. These shades create a calm, open, and lively environment that supports professional progress and smooth conversations. Avoid red or brown here, as they can block the natural energy flow.

North-East Zone

Known as the most spiritual area, this corner is ideal for worship and meditation. Choose light, soothing colours like white, cream, light blue, or purple to bring peace and clarity. Avoid black and deep red, as they may create restlessness or anxiety.

East Zone

The direction of sunrise brings vitality and freshness. Shades of yellow, green, and light brown enhance health and family bonding, making them perfect for living or dining spaces. Steer clear of dark blue and grey, which can dull the bright morning energy.

South-East Zone

This zone represents the fire element and governs energy, productivity, and finances. To boost enthusiasm and wealth, use vibrant colours like peach, orange, coral, red, and warm pink. Avoid black and blue, as they can dampen motivation.

South Zone

The South governs recognition, reputation, and achievements. Energise it with terracotta, coral, light orange, or red. These tones bring warmth and confidence and are ideal for your living room or workspace. Avoid blue and green, as they may weaken this zone’s energy.

South-West Zone

This direction influences stability, relationships, and security. Opt for earthy tones like cream, beige, mustard, or light brown to promote comfort and harmony. Avoid cold whites or harsh colours that may create emotional distance.

West Zone

The West nurtures contentment and relaxation. Go for calming shades like white, silver, light grey, or sky blue. These tones bring peace and balance, which is great for bedrooms or study spaces. Avoid bright reds and oranges, which may overstimulate the energy.

North-West Zone

This area encourages communication and teamwork. Use gentle, neutral tones such as light pink, cream, white, or light grey to foster understanding and connection. Avoid dark brown or black, which could cause misunderstandings or emotional distance.

Brahmasthan (Centre of the home)

The centre of your house should always remain open, bright, and free from clutter. Go for white, off-white, or light yellow to keep the energy flowing smoothly and positively. Dark or heavy shades here can block the natural circulation of good energy.

What if you are not repainting this year?

Not everyone plans a fresh coat of paint every Diwali. And for this, the astrologer suggests a simple fix: paint three marble balls in the recommended colours for each zone and place them accordingly. This symbolic remedy helps activate the same positive vibrations for the next 12 months.

Following this Diwali 2025 Vastu colour guide, you can tune your home’s energy with the rare planetary alignments and invite harmony, prosperity, and happiness into your life.