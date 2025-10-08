On Diwali 2025, the universe will witness an extraordinary cosmic alignment that adds a deeper spiritual glow to the festival. Seven major planets will form a rare planetary garland on October 21, clustering across just four zodiac signs: Jupiter in Cancer, Ketu in Leo, Venus in Virgo, and the Sun, Moon, Mars, and Mercury all uniting in Libra. Diwali 2025: How the rare planetary garland may affect your zodiac sign(Freepik)

According to astrologer Sidhharth S Kumaar of NumroVani, the energies of this powerful alignment may encourage you to reflect, realign, and recharge, both in your personal and professional life. Depending on your zodiac sign, the impact will vary; some will feel an inner awakening, while others may see fresh opportunities bloom in their outer world.

Here’s how this rare planetary garland might influence your zodiac sign this Diwali:

Aries Diwali Horoscope

You will feel an intense surge of drive and determination. It is time to finally act on those bold ideas you have been holding back. Courage pays off professionally, but in relationships, finding balance will be key. Open, calm conversations can bring peace where tension once lived.

Taurus Diwali Horoscope

This phase focuses on comfort, stability, and emotional security. You may find joy in making your home more peaceful or spending time with loved ones. Even if progress seems slow, your efforts are building something lasting. Stay patient.

Gemini Diwali Horoscope

Your curiosity and communication skills shine brighter than ever. Writing, networking, or creative pursuits will feel effortless. Deep conversations can lead to eye-opening insights and unexpected opportunities. Listen carefully, as every exchange has meaning.

Cancer Diwali Horoscope

Emotional clarity and inner peace take centre stage. You are learning to manage your feelings with greater wisdom; others may naturally seek your calming presence. Trust your intuition, your voice carries healing power.

Leo Diwali Horoscope

This Diwali, your usual fiery energy softens into quiet reflection. You may crave solitude or simple pleasures over the spotlight. Embrace stillness; your real strength lies in calm confidence and inner peace.

Virgo Diwali Horoscope

Your creativity and personal charm are magnetic right now. Small upgrades, whether to your appearance, projects, or routine, will make a big difference. Accept appreciation and compliments; you have earned them.

Libra Diwali Horoscope

You are at the heart of this cosmic dance with four planets in your sign. Expect motivation, recognition, and a sense of renewal. Relationships thrive when you stay true to your happiness instead of trying to please everyone else.

Scorpio Diwali Horoscope

Take a pause and look within. Quiet reflection helps you release emotional clutter and find peace. This is your chance to heal, forgive, and make room for fresh beginnings.

Sagittarius Diwali Horoscope

Friendships and teamwork take a positive turn. Collaborations can open doors to new adventures or ideas. Stay open to invitations; the people you meet now can play a meaningful role in your future.

Capricorn Diwali Horoscope

Your dedication is being noticed. This is your time to shine professionally, but leadership is also about teamwork. Stay grounded and humble, and success will follow naturally.

Aquarius Diwali Horoscope

Curiosity and adventure light your path. Whether learning something new or planning a trip, broadening your horizons will bring growth. Inspiration often comes when you step outside your comfort zone.

Pisces Diwali Horoscope

This is a deeply emotional and cleansing period. Healing old wounds and letting go of past hurts will restore peace. As you open your heart to forgiveness and trust, love and calm will flow back into your life.