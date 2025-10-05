Astronomical Events 2025: Upcoming supermoon and meteor showers in the last quarter of the year

As 2025 nears its end, the sky is preparing a grand finale of its own. Between October and December, stargazers are in for a treat with three spectacular Supermoons and a series of meteor showers that will light up the night sky. The best part? In Singapore, you won’t even need any fancy telescope; just clear skies, a cozy viewing spot, and a sense of wonder. Astronomical Events 2025: Upcoming supermoon and meteor showers(Freepik)

Renowned astrologer Dr Jai Madaan – The Lady of Fortune, shares insights into these cosmic events set to grace the last quarter of the year.

ALSO READ: Are you born in October? Here’s what the next 12 months hold for you

October

Harvest Moon and Meteor Magic

The celestial show begins on October 7 with the Harvest Moon, the year’s first Supermoon. The moon looks brighter and bigger because it coincides with the point in its orbit closest to Earth. Its name harks back to the days when farmers in the Northern Hemisphere used its glow to finish harvesting crops late into the evening.

October also brings two meteor showers: the Draconids (October 7–10, peaking on the 8th) and the Orionids (October 21–22). On these nights, the sky will sparkle with quick flashes of shooting stars, making it a perfect time to step outside and wish upon a meteor.

November

Beaver Moon

The next full moon, the Beaver Moon, will rise on November 5. This marks the second Supermoon of the season. Its name comes from the time when beavers in North America were known to prepare their lodges for winter. Expect a brilliant moon illuminating the late autumn skies with its silvery glow.

December

Cold Moon

The cosmic curtain call happens on December 4 with the Cold Moon, the final Supermoon of 2025. It marks the arrival of winter and the longest nights of the year. Bigger, brighter, and more radiant than usual, this moon will beautifully wrap up a year of celestial wonders.

Best places to stargaze in Singapore

If you are in Singapore, head to open spots like Yishun Dam, East Coast Park, Upper Seletar Reservoir, or the Singapore Botanic Gardens. These areas offer clearer, darker skies, perfect for soaking in nature’s nighttime show.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Is it on October 20 or 21? Astrologer reveals the correct date, which city should celebrate when

As 2025 draws to a close, the universe promises a breathtaking reminder: sometimes, the most magical celebrations do not happen on the ground, but far above us, in the endless, twinkling sky.