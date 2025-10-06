Karwa Chauth 2025: What the stars predict for your zodiac sign, according to an astrologer

Karwa Chauth is not just a fast but a celebration of love, trust, and the deep emotional bond shared between partners. In 2025, Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, October 10, a day ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and relationships. Karwa Chauth 2025: What the stars predict for your zodiac sign(Freepik)

According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, this year’s cosmic backdrop adds even more magic, with Siddhi Yoga active till 5:41 PM (IST) and significant planetary alignments like the Sun and Venus in Virgo and Mars and Mercury in Libra. These alignments bring emotional clarity, stronger communication, and the opportunity to heal and grow in love.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Is it on October 20 or 21? Astrologer reveals the correct date, which city should celebrate when

Here’s what Karwa Chauth 2025 means for your zodiac sign and how it could shape your love life in the coming year.

This year asks you to slow down and listen more. Love flourishes when you stop trying to control it and understand it. Couples will find deeper trust through calm and kind conversations, while singles may meet someone emotionally mature and steady, the kind of love that feels grounding.

Warmth and affection surround you this year. Patience and appreciation will help relationships grow stronger. Expressing gratitude often will deepen emotional bonds. Singles could attract someone reliable and sincere, reminding you that true love feels safe and stable.

Open, heartfelt conversations will be your love language in 2025. Laughter and honesty can dissolve past confusion. Couples will reconnect through shared dreams and meaningful talks, while singles may find someone witty and emotionally in sync, a friendship that quickly blossoms into love.

You have found emotional balance after a turbulent phase. This year brings serenity and healing in love. Couples grow closer through small, thoughtful gestures. Singles may find a gentle, nurturing partner who offers the comfort of true understanding.

Karwa Chauth reminds you that strength also lies in tenderness. Set ego aside and lead with empathy. Couples grow more united through patience, while singles attract someone who values their authenticity over perfection.

ALSO READ: Astronomical Events 2025: Upcoming supermoon and meteor showers in the last quarter of the year

This year, love turns sincere and grounded. You seek emotional commitment and long-term stability. Couples may plan significant steps toward their shared future. Singles could meet someone who mirrors their honesty and dedication, a simple, straightforward, and genuine love.

Harmony returns to your relationships. It becomes easier to communicate and let go of the past. Couples rediscover peace through fairness and emotional balance. Singles meet like-minded people who value calmness and companionship over drama.

Transformation defines your love story this year. Letting go of emotional walls brings renewed intimacy. Couples rebuild trust through forgiveness, while singles meet someone who helps them heal and grow, a profound and genuine connection.

Adventure fuels your heart. Travelling together or trying new experiences strengthens bonds. Singles might meet love while exploring new places or ideas. Optimism and laughter open doors to joy and long-lasting relationships.

This year rewards steady, consistent love. Couples build a stronger foundation by working as a team. Singles may attract someone dependable who shares their ambitions and values. Love might grow slowly, but it will last.

Honesty and openness shape your relationships now. You are more willing to show vulnerability, which deepens bonds. Couples with common goals thrive, while singles might discover unexpected love through genuine conversations and shared ideals.

ALSO READ: Sharad Purnima 2025: How to place kheer for prosperity and blessings on Kojagari Purnima, according to zodiac signs

Love becomes spiritual and soothing in 2025. Couples embrace forgiveness and emotional understanding. Singles could meet someone deeply empathetic who connects with their soul. This is a year when love feels peaceful, gentle, yet profound.