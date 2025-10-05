As the year moves into its autumn glow, one of the most divine nights of the Hindu calendar approaches: Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagari Purnima. It is not just another full moon; it is the night when the moon shines with all sixteen kalas, the phases that represent divine completeness, beauty, and emotional balance. On this sacred night, it is believed that the moon showers the earth with “Amrit Tatva,” a subtle cosmic nectar that brings healing, abundance, and peace. Sharad Purnima 2025: How to place kheer for prosperity and blessings on Kojagari Purnima according to zodiac signs(Freepik)

According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, Sharad Purnima 2025 holds exceptional power due to rare planetary alignments, and placing kheer (sweet rice pudding) in the right direction can attract prosperity, harmony, and blessings based on your zodiac sign.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Is it on October 20 or 21? Astrologer reveals the correct date, which city should celebrate when

Sharad Purnima 2025 Date and Time

Poornima Tithi Starts: 12:23 PM, October 6, 2025

Poornima Tithi Ends: 9:16 AM, October 7, 2025

Since the full moon is at its peak during the midnight hours, Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on October 6, 2025.

This year’s Sharad Purnima is particularly rare because:

It falls on a Monday, the day ruled by the moon itself.

It coincides with Vriddhi and Dhruva Yoga, amplifying prosperity.

The Moon and Saturn will conjoin in Pisces, enhancing karmic healing and emotional balance.

Rahu and Saturn will share the same nakshatra, strengthening the energy of inner transformation.

These celestial combinations, appearing after many decades, make this night a powerful time for spiritual awakening, emotional release, and attracting abundance.

Why kheer matters on Kojagari Purnima

Keeping kheer under the moonlight on Sharad Purnima is an age-old tradition that blends devotion with cosmic science. The moon’s rays on this night are said to carry a healing vibration that turns the kheer into a divine elixir.

Milk symbolizes purity and calmness.

Rice stands for prosperity and fertility.

Together, they represent a perfect balance of material and spiritual abundance.

This year, astrologers recommend adding kesar (saffron), green cardamom, dry coconut, and cashew to the kheer to enhance its energy and align with the unique planetary setup of 2025.

ALSO READ: Are you born in October? Here’s what the next 12 months hold for you

Where to place the kheer based on your zodiac sign

Fire Signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

East Direction

The East, ruled by the Sun, balances the fiery energy of these signs. Place the kheer in a ceramic bowl with saffron strands to invite clarity, peace, and prosperity.

Earth Signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

South-East Direction

The South-East (Agneya Kona) combines the steady energy of earth with the spark of fire. This placement brings growth, wealth, and emotional stability. Keep a tulsi leaf or a metal coin near the bowl to strengthen grounding energy.

Air Signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

North-West Direction

The North-West (Vayavya Kona) enhances harmony and communication. Placing kheer here can help calm the mind and balance emotions. Light two ghee lamps facing the moon to amplify peace and understanding in relationships.

Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

North or North-East Direction

This sacred direction, ruled by Jupiter and Lord Shiva, supports healing and spiritual growth. Keep the kheer in a silver or glass bowl to absorb the moon’s soothing energy and enhance emotional tranquility.

For those who do not know their zodiac sign

North-East Direction

Since the moon will be in Pisces under Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra, the North-East direction becomes universally auspicious. Place your kheer here to invite peace, prosperity, and divine wisdom into your home.

ALSO READ: Astronomical Events 2025: Upcoming supermoon and meteor showers in the last quarter of the year

On this Sharad Purnima 2025, let your bowl of kheer become a vessel of light and abundance.