Karnataka govt suspends 9 gram panchayat staff for partying on the job

The Karnataka government on Wednesday suspended nine officials and staff of various gram panchayats in Bengaluru Rural district, among them 6 PDOs, with immediate effect for allegedly attending a party involving alcohol during working hours. Karnataka Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre. Nine gram panchayat officials in Bengaluru Rural were suspended after allegedly attending a party during official working hours. (@eshwar_khandre X)

The action follows media reports alleging that the officials gathered at the foothills of Siddarabetta, where they consumed alcohol and meat and engaged in recreational activities during office hours. Videos of the gathering were widely circulated by media outlets.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials to issue show-cause notices to those who attended the gathering and suspend them if a preliminary inquiry established that they had participated during official working hours, his office said in a statement.

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