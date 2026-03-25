HC restrains gram panchayat administrators from taking major decisions

PUNE: The Bombay high court (HC) has restrained administrators appointed to gram panchayats across Maharashtra from taking major financial or policy decisions while clarifying that their role is limited to routine administration. Bombay High Court restrains administrators appointed to gram panchayats across Maharashtra from taking major financial or policy decisions, clarifying that their role is limited to routine administration. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A division bench of justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri on March 18 passed the interim order while hearing petitions challenging the state government’s decision to appoint former sarpanchs as administrators.

In January 2026, the Maharashtra government decided to appoint outgoing sarpanchs as administrators to nearly 14,500 gram panchayats whose terms were ending on or before February 28, 2026. The move was challenged by the residents of Uruli Kanchan in Pune district through a petition filed by advocate Harshavardhan Pawar, along with several similar pleas.

The petitioners alleged that these administrators were approving development works; issuing tenders; and taking key financial and policy decisions despite holding only temporary charge.

The court noted that while the state had appointed administrators to ensure continuity, their powers could not extend to major decisions. It allowed the administrators to continue in charge but made it clear that this would not create any legal advantage in their favour or affect the rights of the petitioners.

The bench explicitly restricted the administrators’ authority, stating that no policy decisions should be taken and major expenditure must be avoided. Administrators have been permitted to incur expenses only for routine functions such as payment of salaries, electricity and water bills, sanitation and other essential services.

Senior counsel Atul Damle, along with advocates Shrinivas Patwardhan, Harshavardhan Pawar and Chetan Nagare, argued that appointing former elected representatives as administrators after their tenure had ended was contrary to democratic principles and legal provisions. The lawyers also sought curbs on major financial decisions taken by such appointees.

During the hearing, the bench reiterated that administrators are meant only to maintain essential services and ensure administrative continuity and not to take significant financial or policy calls.

The court has directed the state government to file an affidavit and has posted the matter for further hearing on April 7, 2026. The interim order is expected to impact around 14,500 gram panchayats across Maharashtra, placing temporary restrictions on major financial decisions until further directions.