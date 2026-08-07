Aliganj fire survivor discharged but full recovery remains a challenge

More than a month after surviving the devastating June 22 Aliganj fire by jumping from a multi-storey building, 3D artist Jayant Gupta, in his 20s, has been discharged from King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. While his wounds have healed, Gupta remains unable to move his legs and will continue rehabilitation through physiotherapy, doctors said on Thursday. Jayant Gupta (Sourced)

Gupta was admitted to KGMU’s Trauma Centre in a critical condition with multiple spinal fractures. After intensive care in the Trauma ICU, he was shifted to the Department of Neurosurgery for specialised treatment.

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said Gupta received free treatment from a multidisciplinary team. “After receiving intensive care in the Trauma ICU, he was shifted to the department of neurosurgery for further treatment and rehabilitation. Following recovery, he has now been discharged,” he said.

Dr Awadhesh from the department of neurosurgery said Gupta’s wounds have healed completely, but there has been no improvement in the strength of his legs. “It is too early to say whether he will be able to walk within the next couple of months. His rehabilitation will continue through regular physiotherapy. He has been advised to return after one week for a follow-up assessment, when his neurological condition and progress will be reviewed,” the doctor said.

The June 22 Aliganj fire claimed 15 lives. Seven people, including Gupta, survived. The remaining six survivors, who sustained relatively minor injuries, were discharged earlier, making Gupta the last survivor to leave KGMU.