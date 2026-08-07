Haryana urges power staff to withdraw strike call

Days before the proposed three-day statewide strike by power employees and engineers, the Haryana government has urged the unions to withdraw the agitation, stating that concerns over parallel electricity distribution licensing, the proposed Agri-Discom, smart metering and other policy issues can be resolved through negotiations rather than a shutdown of essential services. The employee unions have given a call for a statewide strike from August 11 to 13. The employee unions have given a call for a statewide strike from August 11 to 13. (HT FILE)

In a communication to Haryana Power Engineer’s Association, All Haryana Power Corporation Workers Union, HSEB Workers Union, Haryana Power Corporations SC/ST & BC Employees Union and HSEB Diploma Engineer’s Association, the managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) said the state government and Haryana power utilities deeply values the dedication, technical expertise, and relentless service of our power sector engineers and field staff.

“You are the backbone of the state’s infrastructure. While the administration respects the right of employee unions to voice their apprehensions regarding recent structural and policy decisions, a total shutdown of the power sector is an extreme measure that will cause irreparable damage to the state and its people. We strongly urge Haryana Bijli Karamchari Evam Engineers Sanyukt Sangharsh Morcha and HSEB Diploma Engineers Association to withdraw the strike call,’’ the communication said.

The state government said that electricity, being a life-sustaining public utility, a shutdown will cripple hospitals, water supply systems, public transport, and emergency services, causing immense hardship to millions of citizens. A three-day power disruption will severely hurt Haryana’s agricultural operations, small businesses, and manufacturing sectors.