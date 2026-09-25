‘I can go to any extent’: Ahmedabad professor grabs student's collar after ‘Panvel nikalna hai’ jeer | Watch

A stand-up comedy event at college in Gujarat's Ahmedabad took a serious turn after a professor took strong objection to a student heckling him. The incident reportedly took place during an event headlined by comedian Rajat Sood at Nirma University in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. As seen a video now going viral, the visibly irked professor called the student on stage and grabbed him by the collar. (Screengrab from X)

As a professor delivered his remarks from the stage, one of the students could be heard shouting “Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hai (Make it quick, have to leave for Panvel”, a popular dialogue from Bollywood film Golmaal 3.

Bollywood dialogue by student triggers professor A video purportedly of the incident going viral on social media shows the visibly irked professor calling the student on stage and grabbing him by the collar, giving him an earful about the interruption.

“I can go to any extent. The day you dare to insult any faculty member of the Nirma University campus, you are gone forever,” the professor could be heard warning the student in the video.

The incident took place during 'Technofora 2026', a three-day event organised by the students of the university's Institute of Technology from September 18 and 20.

A video of the incident was widely shared online. (HT couldn't verify the veracity of the clip).