Schools closed, train services hit as deep depression, heavy rain grips Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Thousands of people have been evacuated as the weather system brought heavy rains, triggering landslides, waterlogging and flooding in some areas. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been majorly affected, with parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand also receiving rain.

It is likely to move during the next 12 hours and is subsequently likely to weaken gradually during the subsequent 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update on X at around 2:30 am.

The deep depression that made landfall in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression, the IMD said.

How has transportation been affected by the deep depression in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh?

How has transportation been affected by the deep depression in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh?

Why is the deep depression over Andhra Pradesh not expected to develop into a cyclone?

Why is the deep depression over Andhra Pradesh not expected to develop into a cyclone?

What precautions are being taken in Odisha due to the heavy rain from the deep depression?

What precautions are being taken in Odisha due to the heavy rain from the deep depression?

IMD officials had earlier clarified that this weather system would not turn into a cyclone. But if it were to become a Cyclonic Storm before hitting land, it would be called “Arnab,” which means “ocean” in Bengali.

“The system is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur & Raipur,” the Met Department added.

What is the situation in Odisha? More than 8,000 people were evacuated from low-lying and landslide-prone areas as heavy rain battered parts of Odisha under the influence of a deep depression. The state reported landslides, waterlogging, uprooted trees and damage to houses, while overflowing rainwater disrupted road connectivity and communication in several areas.

Train services were also affected due to landslides between Maligura and Chhatariput stations. As a precaution and to facilitate restoration work in the affected section, four trains were cancelled, while some were short-terminated or short-originated, news agency PTI reported.

Forecast for today: IMD has issued a red alert for Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi. Meanwhile, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, and Gajapati were placed under an orange alert. It forecasts that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Keeping in view Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's direction to ensure "zero casualty", Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday said, "We have evacuated 8,082 people by noon, and the process is continuing. District collectors have been asked to shift people from vulnerable waterlogged areas."

Schools closed in Odisha Authorities announced the closure of schools in five districts on Friday as heavy rains disrupted normal life across southern Odisha. The districts are Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Koraput and Rayagada, according to OdishaTV

Andhra Pradesh receives heavy rainfall Andhra Pradesh also received heavy rainfall, especially in the north coastal region, disrupting normal life, inundating roads and fields, and uprooting trees.

According to data shared by IMD on Thursday, Visakhapatnam registered the highest rainfall at 28 cm, followed by Koyyalagudem at 20 cm and Bheemunipatnam, Kakinada and Peddapuram at 15 cm each.

Forecast for today: The IMD's forecast for Friday said that heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Alluri Sitaramaraju, NTR and Eluru districts. Strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

Normal life disrupted Heavy rainfall also disrupted road connectivity, as floodwaters inundated key roads linking Anakapalli and Chodavaram, bringing traffic to a standstill, according to PTI Videos. In Parvatipuram Manyam district, several ponds, canals and rivulets overflowed after two to three days of persistent downpour.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the weather situation and directed district administrations to remain alert. "Restore road connectivity immediately in places where roads are affected by heavy water flow. Alert inhabitants where landslides are likely to occur," said Naidu in an official press release today, news agency PTI reported.

Deep depression makes landfall The IMD noted that the weather system made landfall between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday. "The deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh coast moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of three km per hour during the past six hours and crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam during 11 pm on September 23 and 1 am September 24," said the Met Department in an official press release on Thursday.

According to the IMD, a deep depression is a weather system more intense than a depression but weaker than a cyclonic storm.

Jharkhand, West Bengal receive rain Jharkhand also received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday under the influence of a deep depression, prompting authorities to issue a safety advisory for tourists visiting waterfalls.

IMD on Thursday issued an 'orange' alert (be prepared), forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum districts during the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Friday.

A 'yellow' alert (be updated), warning of heavy rainfall, has also been issued for 11 districts for the same period, according to an IMD bulletin.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in a few pockets of southern and central parts of Jharkhand on Thursday. Lightning accompanied by gusty winds of up to 50 kmph is also likely in some districts," Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said, according to PTI.

Parts of West Bengal also received heavy rainfall on Thursday under the influence of an active southwest monsoon and a deep depression that made landfall in Andhra Pradesh, IMD said. Kansabati Dam in Bankura district received 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, the highest in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)