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Indian tuna free of parasites, says govt after study in Brazil triggers concerns

ICAR-CMFRI scientists regularly examine fish, including skipjack tuna, and have not observed external manifestations of harmful parasitic infestation in fish

Published on: Sep 25, 2026, 08:44:00 IST
By Pallavi Singhal, NEW DELHI
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A fishing boat docks at the fish harbour in Chennai. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
A fishing boat docks at the fish harbour in Chennai. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
  • Pallavi Singhal
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pallavi Singhal

    Pallavi Singhal covers agriculture, food policy and the rural economy from New Delhi. Over the past four years, she has reported extensively on farm policy, food inflation, procurement, agri-markets and rural livelihoods. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked at Moneycontrol and Informist. A journalism post-graduate, she started as a trainee reporter in 2019 with The Indian Express, Chandigarh. Away from the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and crime fiction—preferably mysteries easier to crack than government policy.Read More

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Home/India News/Indian Tuna Free Of Parasites, Says Govt After Study In Brazil Triggers Concerns
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