HT Morning News Brief September 25: EC's new app feature for SIR; Govinda breaks silence on dating buzz

Good morning, readers. Here's your roundup of the top stories in politics, world affairs, sports, and entertainment to keep you informed as you start your day. Voters provide information to SIR officials in Pune. ( Praful Gangurde/HT)

'Mark VIP': Election Commission adds fresh feature in app for officials amid SIR The Election Commission of India introduced a feature called ‘Mark VIP’ in the app used by booth level officers in the middle of the ongoing special intensive revision exercise (SIR) in 16 states and three Union territories, HT has found. Officials at Delhi’s chief electoral officer’s (CEO’s) office said that the app – named BLO App – was updated on July 30 with the new feature. Click here for more.

Delhi court allows US national VanDyke, 6 Ukrainians to travel home after NIA charge sheet A Delhi court on Thursday allowed US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke and six Ukrainian nationals to travel back to their home countries, two weeks after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) charged them only for immigration offences, leaving out the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, under which they were investigated, people familiar with the matter said. Click here for more.

‘Not a wrestle’: Xi Jinping warns Trump against ‘win-or-lose’ rivalry Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the United States and China to explore new ways for major powers to work together, urging to write “new chapter” of Sino-US friendship. He said the interests of the world's two biggest powers are “deeply intertwined” and that competition between them should remain within limits. The comments came as the Chinese President held high-stakes talks with US' Donald Trump amid global divisions over the war in Iran, trade and the rapid development of artificial intelligence. Click here to read more.

Dating rumours with Komal Rani Swarnkar bid to tarnish image: Govinda Govinda has broken his silence on the ongoing rumours surrounding his personal life after he was spotted with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar at Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor, who visited the pandal with Komal just hours after his wife Sunita Ahuja offered prayers there alone, has dismissed speculation about their relationship, calling it a "strategically planned move" aimed at distancing him from his family and tarnishing his image. Read more here.