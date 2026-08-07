Private aided schools must complete teacher recruitment within three months after ad approval

The education department has introduced strict timelines for the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in aided private schools and junior colleges, as well as for processing their individual approval proposals. The rule applies to recognised private aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, junior colleges, teacher training institutes and Vidyaniketan institutions across the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Under a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the school education department on Wednesday, educational institutions will now have to complete the recruitment process within three months from the date they receive permission from the competent authority to publish recruitment advertisements. Earlier, institutions were required to complete the process within two months.

The rule applies to recognised private aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, junior colleges, teacher training institutes and Vidyaniketan institutions across the state.

The government said the earlier two-month deadline often proved impractical because of the time required for issuing advertisements, verifying applications, conducting interviews and teaching skill tests, obtaining administrative approvals and completing joining formalities. The revised three-month limit is intended to make the recruitment process more feasible while ensuring vacancies are not kept pending indefinitely.

School education minister Dada Bhuse said the decision was taken to bring greater transparency and accountability to the approval process and ensure that long-pending proposals are disposed of within a fixed timeframe. “The new timelines would significantly reduce pendency in the department,” he said.

The school education department has also prescribed fixed timelines for granting individual approvals to teachers and non-teaching employees after appointments, promotions, transfers and Shalarth ID-related proposals.

The decision follows observations made by the Bombay High Court in a writ petition regarding delays in processing approval proposals at regional education offices.

As per the GR, every stage of the approval process from submission of proposals by institutions to scrutiny and final approval or rejection by education officers or deputy directors must be completed within 15 days. If deficiencies are found, authorities must communicate all objections in writing at one time, and revised proposals must also be decided within 15 days of resubmission.

The government has further made it mandatory for officials to record written reasons for any delay beyond the prescribed timeline and report them to their senior office. Senior officers will conduct monthly reviews of pending cases and inspect 25% of cases every three months.