Uttarakhand CM Dhami interacts with panchayat representatives in Khatima, highlights rural development, infra push

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday interacted with panchayat and urban local body representatives during the ‘Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Mukhyamantri Samvad’ programme at the Khatima block auditorium and outlined the state government’s rural development, infrastructure and governance initiatives. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with panchayat representatives during the ‘Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Mukhyamantri Samvad’ programme in Khatima on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said villages remain the soul of India and the country’s progress depends on strengthening rural areas and small towns. He said the Centre and the state government were working towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 through various schemes aimed at empowering rural economies.

“India’s real progress is possible only when our villages and towns become strong, prosperous and self-reliant,” Dhami said.

The Chief Minister highlighted schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while also referring to state initiatives including the House of Himalayas brand, State Millet Mission, Apple Mission, tourism and film policies, homestays and the solar self-employment scheme.

Dhami said over 2.65 lakh women in the state had become “Lakhpati Didis” through self-help groups and rural entrepreneurship initiatives.

He also listed infrastructure projects in the Khatima region, including the Gadarpur-Khatima bypass, construction of bridges and road networks, a modern bus stand, Kendriya Vidyalaya, sports stadium, ITI, polytechnic college and a 100-bed hospital.

The Chief Minister said a military memorial between Khatima and Tanakpur would soon be constructed. He also referred to ongoing projects such as the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Kichha, an international airport at Pantnagar and industrial projects in Sitarganj, Kashipur and Khurpia.

During the event, Dhami also inaugurated development projects worth around ₹89 lakh, including a modern ‘Didi Ki Library’, renovation of a gymnasium building and modernisation of the block auditorium.

He said the library would help students and aspirants preparing for competitive examinations by providing a better study environment and educational resources.

“Education is the strongest foundation for the progress of any society,” Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about measures taken by the state government on issues such as anti-copying laws, encroachment removal, Uniform Civil Code and action against illegal madrasas and land encroachment.