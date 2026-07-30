New Zealand to change Skilled Migrant Visa from August 24: Here's what Indian applicants should know

New Zealand will introduce significant changes to its Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa from August 24, 2026, adding two new pathways to residence, revising its existing points-based system and changing how wage thresholds are assessed. New Zealand flag photo. (Unsplash)

For Indians planning to apply under the Skilled Migrant Category, the changes mean there will be additional routes to qualify for residence, alongside updates to qualification requirements, work experience rules and application procedures.

Two new pathways to residence From August 24, 2026, New Zealand will introduce two new pathways under the Skilled Migrant Category:

Skilled Work Experience pathway Trades and Technician pathway These will be available alongside the existing Points-based pathway.

The Skilled Work Experience pathway will allow eligible applicants to qualify for residence based on work experience alone, separate from the points-based route.

To be eligible, applicants must:

work in or have a job offer in an ANZSCO skill level 1 to 3 occupation paid at least 1.1 times the SMC wage threshold; have at least three years of relevant work experience in an ANZSCO skill level 1 to 3 occupation; and have an additional two years of skilled work experience in New Zealand in an ANZSCO skill level 1 to 3 occupation paid at least 1.1 times the SMC wage threshold. ALSO READ | Canada tightens financial scrutiny for international student permit applications; here's what it means for you

The Trades and Technician pathway will be available to applicants working in eligible trades and technician occupations.

Applicants must:

work in an eligible occupation paid at least the SMC wage threshold; hold a relevant Level 4 or higher qualification, or an overseas qualification comparable to Level 4; have at least 2.5 years of relevant post-qualification work experience; and complete an additional 1.5 years of skilled work experience in New Zealand paid at least the SMC wage threshold. Changes to the points-based pathway Applicants who intend to use the existing points-based pathway will also see several changes from August 24.

According to Immigration New Zealand, applicants will be able to:

receive extra points for New Zealand qualifications; claim more points for overseas bachelor's degrees and postgraduate certificates; and reach the six-point threshold with less New Zealand work experience. The changes also add a new occupational registration option for accountants. From August 24, applicants who can undertake the work of a Qualified Statutory Accountant in New Zealand and are members of CPA Australia will be able to claim six points under the points-based pathway.

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What applicants with overseas qualifications should know Applicants using overseas qualifications will need an International Qualification Assessment (IQA) from the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA). When applying for residence, they must submit both their qualification certificate and the IQA.

Wage threshold rules are changing Immigration New Zealand is also revising how the Skilled Migrant Category wage threshold is calculated.

From August 24, applicants will generally only need to meet the wage threshold that applied when they started gaining their skilled work experience. The same approach will apply to the new Skilled Work Experience and Trades and Technician pathways.

The revised wage threshold rules will also apply to other skilled residence visas, including the Work to Residence Visa, Transport Work to Residence Visa and Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa.

Draft applications to expire Applicants who have started but not submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) should note that all draft EOIs will expire on August 24, 2026.

Immigration New Zealand said anyone whose draft EOI is deleted will need to begin a new application using the updated EOI form available from that date. Applicants wishing to apply under the current rules must submit their EOI before August 24.

How Indians could be impacted For Indian applicants considering New Zealand's Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa, the changes introduce two additional pathways to residence while retaining the existing points-based route.

Those applying with overseas qualifications should also be aware of the International Qualification Assessment requirement where applicable. Applicants who have already started an Expression of Interest should ensure it is submitted before August 24, 2026 if they wish to be assessed under the current rules; otherwise, they will need to complete a new application under the revised system.