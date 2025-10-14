Diwali is a deeply spiritual time that connects us to prosperity, purity, and divine blessings. The celebrations begin with Dhanteras, the first and one of the most auspicious days of the Diwali festival. This day holds special energy for attracting wealth, good health, and success. Performing certain rituals and following traditional practices on Dhanteras can help align your home and spirit with positive cosmic vibrations. Diwali 2025: Vedic astrology rituals to follow this Dhanteras(Freepik)

According to astrologer Prashant Kapoor of AstroKapoor, performing key rituals during auspicious timings aligns us with positive energies, enhancing wealth and well-being.

Diwali 2025 dates and auspicious timings

Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi): October 18, 2025 (Saturday)

Best Puja Time: 7:48 PM – 8:30 PM IST

Diwali (Lakshmi Puja): October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Pradosh Kaal: 5:52 PM – 8:24 PM IST

Nishita Kaal: 11:46 PM – 12:36 AM IST

5 Vedic rituals to follow on Diwali 2025

Dhanteras Puja: Light 13 oil lamps (diyas) and perform a Lakshmi Yantra puja during the given timing. This ritual is said to invoke Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for both prosperity and good health.

Kubera Puja: Keep a silver coin beneath Lord Kubera’s idol and chant the Kubera Mantra. Kubera is regarded as the treasurer of the gods, and this ritual is believed to protect and multiply your wealth.

Govardhan Puja: Create a small symbolic mound representing Mount Govardhan. Offer grains, sweets, and flowers while chanting the Govardhan Mantra to bring balance, peace, and prosperity to your home.

Lakshmi Puja: On Diwali night, decorate your puja altar with fresh flowers, sweets, fruits, and new coins. Arrange diyas around the area and recite Shree Suktam or the Lakshmi Gayatri Mantra to strengthen the flow of positive energy.

Charity: Acts of giving can be just as powerful as prayers. On Dhanteras and Diwali, donate gold, food, clothes, or everyday essentials to enhance auspicious planetary influences in your life.