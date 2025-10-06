October Festivals 2025 Calendar: Karwa Chauth, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj to Chhath Puja; complete list of dates

October Festivals 2025 Calendar: October is a busy month for Hindus, as many auspicious festivals are celebrated during this time. From Karwa Chauth and Diwali to Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, and a few other festivals, there are many upcoming celebrations this month. Here's the complete list of the festivals in the month of October and their correct dates (Picture credits: PTI Photo)

However, to celebrate these special occasions, it is essential to know the correct dates of each festival. Therefore, we decided to prepare a calendar for you to refer to with the complete list of the correct dates:

October Festivals 2025 Calendar: Complete list of the festival dates

Here's the complete list of the festivals in the month of October and their correct dates, as per the panchang:

Festival Date Sharad Purnima October 6 Valmiki Jayanti Ocober 7 Karwa Chauth October 10 Ahoi Ashtami October 13 Dhanteras October 18 Kali Chaudas October 19 Lakshmi Puja, Deepawali/Diwali October 20 Govardhan Puja October 22 Gujarati New Year October 22 Bhai Dooj October 23 Chhath Puja begins (Nahay Khay) October 25 Chhath Puja October 27 Usha Arghya, Parana day October 28 View All Prev Next

All you need to know about these festivals:

On October 6, Hindus will observe the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima, which is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashvin, marking the end of the monsoon season. On this day, people worship the moon and also observe a fast.

October 7 marks the celebration of Valmiki Jayanti, observed to commemorate the birth of the ancient Indian poet and philosopher Sage Valmiki, who wrote the popular Hindu Scripture, the Ramcharitmanas.

Karwa Chauth and Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated on October 10 and 13. While Karwa Chauth is observed by married Hindu women, who keep a nirjala vrat for the long life and prosperity of their husbands, Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated about 8 days before Diwali on Krishna Paksha Ashtami.

Dhanteras will be observed on October 18, marking the beginning of Diwali festivities and considered an auspicious day for welcoming wealth and health into the home. Diwali is the festival of lights, which will be celebrated on October 20 in some places, and on 21 in others.

Diwali celebrations are followed by Govardhan Puja (October 22) and Bhai Dooj (October 23). Meanwhile, Chhath Puja, where devotees worship the sun and observe fasts, will be marked on October 27.