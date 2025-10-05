Karwa Chauth 2025: When is Karwa Chauth; is it on October 9 or 10? Know correct date, puja muhurat, moonrise time

Karwa Chauth 2025 date: The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth, or Karak Chaturthi, is almost here, and married couples are gearing up to observe this sacred occasion. Also Read | October 2025 Festivals Calendar: When is Diwali to Karwa Chauth date and more; here's the complete list Karwa Chauth 2025 date: The Karwa Chauth fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. (Photo by Shutterstock)

On this day, married Hindu women observe a nirjala (fast without food and water) vrat for the entire day and pray for the long life and good fortune of their husbands. They break the fast in the evening, after sighting the moon, making offerings to the moon, and taking a morsel of food from their husbands' hands.

On Karwa Chauth, married women observing a nirjala vrat worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, and Karwa Mata. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

This year, there is some confusion around the correct date of Karwa Chauth. People are wondering whether it is to be celebrated on October 9 or 10. If you are also confused, here is the correct date, puja muhurat, moonrise time, and fasting time.

Karwa Chauth 2025 date: When is Karwa Chauth?

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10. The Karwa Chauth fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and southern India, it is Ashwin month, which corresponds to Kartik. The confusion is because the Chaturthi spans two days this year.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja muhurat, moonrise time, and fasting time

Here is the correct puja muhurat, moonrise time, and fasting timings to keep in mind on the day of Karwa Chauth:

Event Time Karwa Chauth date October 10, 2025 Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM Karwa Chauth Upavasa (Fasting) Time 6:19 AM to 8:13 PM Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day 8:13 PM Chaturthi Tithi Begins 10:54 PM on October 9, 2025 Chaturthi Tithi Ends 7:38 PM on October 10, 2025

Karwa Chauth 2025: All you need to know about Karwa Chauth

According to the Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth, or Karak Chaturthi, coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day observed in honour of Lord Ganesha. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as arghya, is made to the moon. Meanwhile, on Karwa Chauth, married women observing a nirjala vrat worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, and Karwa Mata. Upon completion of the fast, women offer water to the moon, or arghya, and then end the fast by drinking water from their husband's hand.