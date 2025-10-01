Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
October festivals 2025 calendar: Dussehra, Diwali date to when is Karwa Chauth and more; check the complete list

October Festivals 2025 Calendar: Here's a look at the complete list of festivals to be observed in the month of October, from Dusshera, Diwali to Karwa Chauth. 

October Festivals 2025 Calendar: Hindus will observe several auspicious festivals in the month of October. From the joyous occasion of Dussehra and Karwa Chauth taking place in the first half of the month to the auspicious festival of lights, Diwali, and Chhath Puja being observed in the second half, it is important to learn the correct dates of these festivals. So, we decided to help you out by creating a list with the help of the panchang:

October Festivals 2025 Calendar: From Diwali and Dussehra to Karwa Chauth and Chhath Puja, the month of October is also very eventful this year. (PTI)
October Festivals 2025 Calendar: Full list of dates

According to Drik Panchang, here's the calendar for the festivals to be observed in the month of October. Check out the full list here:

Event Dates
Maha NavamiOctober 1
Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, DussehraOctober 2
Buddha JayantiOctober 2
Gandhi JayantiOctober 2
Papankusha EkadashiOctober 3
Sharad PurnimaOctober 6
Valmiki JayantiOcober 7
Karwa ChauthOctober 10
Ahoi Ashtami October 13
Dhanteras October 18
Kali ChaudasOctober 19
Lakshmi Puja, Deepawali/Diwali October 20
Govardhan Puja October 22
Gujarati New YearOctober 22
Bhai DoojOctober 23
Chhath Puja begins (Nahay Khay)October 25
Chhath PujaOctober 27
Usha Arghya, Parana dayOctober 28

October Festivals 2025: Significance

The month of October is also very eventful this year. As we gear up to celebrate each festival, here's a look at the significance of celebrating some of the most poignant festivals:

Maha Navami: Navaratri and Durga Puja celebrate the victory of good over evil, the culmination of devotion, and the blessings of Goddess Durga for strength, wisdom, and prosperity. On Maha Navami, Hindu devotees perform Kanjak Puja by worshipping young girls as they are considered the divine forms of Maa Durga.

Vijayadashami/Dussehra: Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, celebrates the triumph of good over evil, commemorating Maa Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama's victory over Ravana.

Karwa Chauth: The Karwa Chauth fast is observed by married women for their husbands' long life and marital bliss. It is a nirjala/waterless fast, where women worship Goddess Karva Mata, and break their fast after sighting the moon.

Diwali: Diwali, or Deepavali, commemorates the return of Prince Rama, Mata Sita, and brother, Lakshman, from a 14-year-long exile, after winning the war against Ravana. People celebrate the festival by performing the Lakshmi Puja, lighting up diyas, and decorating their homes with twinkling lights and flowers.

