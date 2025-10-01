October festivals 2025 calendar: Dussehra, Diwali date to when is Karwa Chauth and more; check the complete list

October Festivals 2025 Calendar: Hindus will observe several auspicious festivals in the month of October. From the joyous occasion of Dussehra and Karwa Chauth taking place in the first half of the month to the auspicious festival of lights, Diwali, and Chhath Puja being observed in the second half, it is important to learn the correct dates of these festivals. So, we decided to help you out by creating a list with the help of the panchang: October Festivals 2025 Calendar: From Diwali and Dussehra to Karwa Chauth and Chhath Puja, the month of October is also very eventful this year. (PTI)

Also Read | Maha Navami 2025 wishes🙏✨🌸: 50+ messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to wish loved ones Happy Durga Navami

October Festivals 2025 Calendar: Full list of dates

According to Drik Panchang, here's the calendar for the festivals to be observed in the month of October. Check out the full list here:

Event Dates Maha Navami October 1 Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, Dussehra October 2 Buddha Jayanti October 2 Gandhi Jayanti October 2 Papankusha Ekadashi October 3 Sharad Purnima October 6 Valmiki Jayanti Ocober 7 Karwa Chauth October 10 Ahoi Ashtami October 13 Dhanteras October 18 Kali Chaudas October 19 Lakshmi Puja, Deepawali/Diwali October 20 Govardhan Puja October 22 Gujarati New Year October 22 Bhai Dooj October 23 Chhath Puja begins (Nahay Khay) October 25 Chhath Puja October 27 Usha Arghya, Parana day October 28 View All Prev Next

October Festivals 2025: Significance

The month of October is also very eventful this year. As we gear up to celebrate each festival, here's a look at the significance of celebrating some of the most poignant festivals:

Maha Navami: Navaratri and Durga Puja celebrate the victory of good over evil, the culmination of devotion, and the blessings of Goddess Durga for strength, wisdom, and prosperity. On Maha Navami, Hindu devotees perform Kanjak Puja by worshipping young girls as they are considered the divine forms of Maa Durga.

Vijayadashami/Dussehra: Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, celebrates the triumph of good over evil, commemorating Maa Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama's victory over Ravana.

Karwa Chauth: The Karwa Chauth fast is observed by married women for their husbands' long life and marital bliss. It is a nirjala/waterless fast, where women worship Goddess Karva Mata, and break their fast after sighting the moon.

Diwali: Diwali, or Deepavali, commemorates the return of Prince Rama, Mata Sita, and brother, Lakshman, from a 14-year-long exile, after winning the war against Ravana. People celebrate the festival by performing the Lakshmi Puja, lighting up diyas, and decorating their homes with twinkling lights and flowers.