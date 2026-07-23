How to choose jewellery that complements your face shape for a more balanced and flattering look
Not all jewellery suits everyone. Here are the tips and tricks to find pieces that complement your face shape.
The right piece of jewellery can do more than complete an outfit; it can beautifully frame your features and enhance your natural proportions. While personal style always comes first, choosing jewellery that complements your face shape can help create a balanced and polished look. The golden rule is simple: your jewellery should balance your facial geometry rather than mirror it. Whether your face is round, square, oval, heart-shaped, or rectangular, a few thoughtful styling choices can make all the difference. Dishi Somani, founder of Dishis Designer jewellery, shared a guide to choosing jewellery that enhances your natural features and face shape.
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Round face
According to Dishi Somani, if your face has soft curves with the cheekbones being the widest point, opt for jewellery that creates the illusion of length. Long drop earrings, geometric designs, and slim teardrops help elongate the face, while V-shaped pendants or layered necklaces draw the eye downward. Avoid oversized hoops, round studs, and tight chokers, as they can make the face appear wider.
Square face
A strong jawline and angular features pair beautifully with jewellery that introduces softness. Dishi Somani advises considering hoops, oval earrings, curved teardrops, and rounded pendants to help balance sharp lines, while collar-length necklaces and chokers with gentle curves create a harmonious look. It's best to avoid square or highly geometric designs that can accentuate angularity.
Oval face
With naturally balanced proportions, oval faces are the most versatile. Almost every earring and necklace style works well, from studs and hoops to chandeliers and layered necklaces. However, extremely long, narrow earrings may make the face appear longer, so adding a little width with hoops or cluster earrings helps maintain balance.
Heart-shaped face
Dishi Somani highlighted that heart-shaped faces feature a broader forehead that tapers to a narrower chin. Earrings that are wider at the bottom, such as teardrops, chandeliers, or chandbalis, help balance facial proportions. Short necklaces, princess-length chains, and delicate chokers also soften the chin area. Avoid pointed earrings that mimic the shape of the chin.
Long or rectangular face
For faces that are noticeably longer than they are wide, the goal is to add width rather than length. Medium hoops, button studs, clustered earrings, and shorter necklaces or chokers create visual balance. Long, linear earrings and deep V-shaped pendants can further elongate the face and are best avoided.
Style it your way
“Face shape is a useful styling guide, but it shouldn't restrict your choices. The most flattering jewellery is the one that creates balance while reflecting your personal style and confidence,” said Dishi Somani.
By selecting pieces that complement your natural features and suit your outfit, hairstyle, and occasion, you can effortlessly elevate every look and let your jewellery enhance, not overpower, your unique beauty.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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