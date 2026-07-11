Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a deconstructed saree, luxe jewellery for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding festivities

Janhvi Kapoor loves her traditional outfits. The actor's wardrobe is full of ethnic looks, which her team of stylists revamps to fit her modern-girl aesthetic. For her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor 's wedding, too, she picked a golden outfit with sea-green accents that played with the quintessential Indian look, elevated for the modern Indian woman: the deconstructed saree.

For the occasion, Janhvi Kapoor nailed the wedding guest aesthetic in a deconstructed saree look, elevating it with a show-stealing cape-like draped on her shoulder and exquisite temple jewellery . Let's decode the entire ensemble and steal ideas for the next wedding you attend:

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding festivities have officially begun. On July 10, several celebrities arrived at the venue in their best traditional attire, including Janhvi Kapoor , Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani, and others.

Janvhi's deconstructed saree takes the traditional silhouette and breaks it into a stunning skirt, a statement blouse, and a pallu turned into a cape. The skirt features an asymmetrical design with pleats that create a waterfall-like fluidity on the front, and the fit hugs her frame perfectly. On the back, it transforms into a dhoti-style draping.

The actor styled the skirt with a statement-making silk blouse that has a scoop neckline, a cropped hem that shows off her toned midriff, and a bodycon fit. The star of the look was the cape featuring hundreds of tassels on the hem, creating a fluid look that embraces femininity. It has an open front, shawl-like silk lapels, and full-length sleeves.

The styling Janhvi styled the ensemble with standout pieces, including a golden mini handbag and peep-toe high heels. For jewellery, she picked traditional gold heritage pieces, including a choker necklace, matching jhumkis, and statement rings.

For her hair, Janhvi went with a celebrity-favourite slicked-back look, her tresses tied in a neat braid. Lastly, for the glam, she chose feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, glossy mocha brown lip shade, gold eyeshadow, a light dusting of rouge on the cheeks, and a dewy base to round it all off.

Style takeaways Why does this look work, and why should you take inspiration from it for your next festive event? For starters, the styling takes the traditional saree silhouette and deconstructs it for the modern Indian woman. Furthermore, the jewellery and clean-girl makeup look allow the outfit to be the star of the show, lending a different way to wear a saree.

To nail this look, pair it with heavy jewellery and complete it with a sleek hairdo – a bun or a braid – and glowing makeup to bring the whole regal look together.