Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a deconstructed saree, luxe jewellery for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding festivities
At Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding, Janhvi Kapoor's styling blended traditional and contemporary elements, offering fresh inspiration for festive attire.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding festivities have officially begun. On July 10, several celebrities arrived at the venue in their best traditional attire, including Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani, and others.
Also Read | Alia Bhatt elevates classic silk saree with modern draping for best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding festivities
For the occasion, Janhvi Kapoor nailed the wedding guest aesthetic in a deconstructed saree look, elevating it with a show-stealing cape-like draped on her shoulder and exquisite temple jewellery. Let's decode the entire ensemble and steal ideas for the next wedding you attend:
Saree not saree look!
Janhvi Kapoor loves her traditional outfits. The actor's wardrobe is full of ethnic looks, which her team of stylists revamps to fit her modern-girl aesthetic. For her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding, too, she picked a golden outfit with sea-green accents that played with the quintessential Indian look, elevated for the modern Indian woman: the deconstructed saree.
Janvhi's deconstructed saree takes the traditional silhouette and breaks it into a stunning skirt, a statement blouse, and a pallu turned into a cape. The skirt features an asymmetrical design with pleats that create a waterfall-like fluidity on the front, and the fit hugs her frame perfectly. On the back, it transforms into a dhoti-style draping.
The actor styled the skirt with a statement-making silk blouse that has a scoop neckline, a cropped hem that shows off her toned midriff, and a bodycon fit. The star of the look was the cape featuring hundreds of tassels on the hem, creating a fluid look that embraces femininity. It has an open front, shawl-like silk lapels, and full-length sleeves.
The styling
Janhvi styled the ensemble with standout pieces, including a golden mini handbag and peep-toe high heels. For jewellery, she picked traditional gold heritage pieces, including a choker necklace, matching jhumkis, and statement rings.
For her hair, Janhvi went with a celebrity-favourite slicked-back look, her tresses tied in a neat braid. Lastly, for the glam, she chose feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, glossy mocha brown lip shade, gold eyeshadow, a light dusting of rouge on the cheeks, and a dewy base to round it all off.
Style takeaways
Why does this look work, and why should you take inspiration from it for your next festive event? For starters, the styling takes the traditional saree silhouette and deconstructs it for the modern Indian woman. Furthermore, the jewellery and clean-girl makeup look allow the outfit to be the star of the show, lending a different way to wear a saree.
To nail this look, pair it with heavy jewellery and complete it with a sleek hairdo – a bun or a braid – and glowing makeup to bring the whole regal look together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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