Alia Bhatt elevates classic silk saree with modern draping for best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding festivities

Alia's love for the saree is quite evident in her red carpet appearances or the multiple events she attends for movie schedules and otherwise. The actor loves the traditional silhouette and is often seen slaying the look with perfection. She also carries the statement saree well, often modernised by designers to fit the new-age Indian woman.

On July 10, Alia Bhatt arrived at the venue to celebrate her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor , as she begins a new chapter in her life. For the occasion, Alia wore a stunning purple statement saree that combines the traditional six-yard silhouette with a modern draping aesthetic, making it perfect for a wedding guest. Let's break down Alia's styling:

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her filmmaker boyfriend, Sharan Sharma, kicked off their wedding festivities last night in Mumbai. The affair was attended by close friends and family, including Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt , Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

This time, instead of a pre-draped statement saree, Alia chose a classic silk saree and, instead of draping it traditionally, elevated her look with chic draping. She wore a purple drape, embroidered in silver brocade with stunning floral patterns. For draping, she neatly pinned the pleats on the front and for her pallu, instead of draping it traditionally on her shoulder, she draped the pleats on her arm like a shawl.

The details This draping style fully showcased the stylish blouse Alia wore with the silk saree. The strapless silk number also comes in a deep purple shade. It features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice, a cropped silhouette, and a cut-out in the middle, joined together with embellished stitches.

Alia styled the traditional yet modern look with an embroidered purple potli bag decked with zardozi work. Peep-toe wedge heels, diamond-encrusted choker necklace, matching statement rings, and stunning diamond earrings rounded off the accessories. For her hair, Alia chose to slick it back into a neat, twisted bun, complemented with minimal glam and a glossy pink lip shade.