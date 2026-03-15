Trisha Krishnan's temple jewellery with silk saree steals the show at stylist Eka Lakhani's wedding. See pics
Trisha Krishnan turned heads with her antique gold temple jewellery, which she carried with a rich purple Kanchipuram silk saree for Eka Lakhani's wedding.
The wedding festivities of celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandika had many Bollywood stars converge in Mumbai on March 14. While everyone put their best fashion foot forward at the joyous occasion, actor Trisha Krishnan, who happens to be a close friend of the couple, turned heads with her jewellery and attire.
Also Read | Rani Mukerji wows in elegant silk saree and luxurious necklace at leading stylist Eka Lakhani's wedding reception. Pics
The actor took to Instagram on the same day to share photographs of her outfit with her followers. The caption to the picture carousel read: “Out and about,” accompanied by stars and heart emojis.
All about Trisha Krishnan's jewellery
Trisha donned an extensive set of antique gold temple jewellery for the reception. The star of the ensemble was the heavy-set choker and the long Lakshmi haram. The pair was intricately detailed with motifs of the goddess, peacock, and flowers.
The necklaces paired well with matching chur bangles featuring handcrafted designs with motifs like peacocks and leaves. Rubies, emeralds and white stones were studded in the jewellery, bringing a lovely contrast to the gold. Heavy-set matching jhumkas completed the ensemble, along with a ring on the left hand.
Decoding Trisha Krishnan's attire
Trisha wore a rich purple Kanchipuram silk saree with a wide golden border and golden zari work throughout. The saree was draped in a traditional style with pleats in the front, and the pallu falling over the shoulder and elegantly reaching the floor.
The saree was paired with a matching purple blouse, with half sleeves and a U-cut neck. It featured intricate golden brocade embroidery and heavy zari work, both of which amplified its regal appeal.
The actor kept it simple in the makeup department, with lightly blushed cheeks and a matching pink lipstick. She let her hair down for the occasion, literally, as it fell in elegant curls over her shoulders.
The fingernails were accentuated with a nude shade of polish, with sparkles that added the glam factor. A dark, prominent eyeliner and a small bindi on the forehead tied the look neatly together.
All about Trisha Krishnan
Born on May 4, 1983, in Chennai, Trisha Krishnan is one of the most well-known actors in the country, who gained fame primarily with her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema.
Her extensive body of work includes films like Saamy, Ghilli, Athadu, and Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule. In 2010, she made her Hindi film debut in Priyadarshan's Khatta Meetha. Trisha is the winner of multiple Filmfare and other awards, and continues to be a major player in the industry.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.