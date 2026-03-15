Trisha Krishnan's temple jewellery with silk saree steals the show at stylist Eka Lakhani's wedding. See pics

The actor took to Instagram on the same day to share photographs of her outfit with her followers. The caption to the picture carousel read: “Out and about,” accompanied by stars and heart emojis.

The wedding festivities of celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandika had many Bollywood stars converge in Mumbai on March 14. While everyone put their best fashion foot forward at the joyous occasion, actor Trisha Krishnan, who happens to be a close friend of the couple, turned heads with her jewellery and attire.

All about Trisha Krishnan's jewellery Trisha donned an extensive set of antique gold temple jewellery for the reception. The star of the ensemble was the heavy-set choker and the long Lakshmi haram. The pair was intricately detailed with motifs of the goddess, peacock, and flowers.

The necklaces paired well with matching chur bangles featuring handcrafted designs with motifs like peacocks and leaves. Rubies, emeralds and white stones were studded in the jewellery, bringing a lovely contrast to the gold. Heavy-set matching jhumkas completed the ensemble, along with a ring on the left hand.

Decoding Trisha Krishnan's attire Trisha wore a rich purple Kanchipuram silk saree with a wide golden border and golden zari work throughout. The saree was draped in a traditional style with pleats in the front, and the pallu falling over the shoulder and elegantly reaching the floor.

The saree was paired with a matching purple blouse, with half sleeves and a U-cut neck. It featured intricate golden brocade embroidery and heavy zari work, both of which amplified its regal appeal.

The actor kept it simple in the makeup department, with lightly blushed cheeks and a matching pink lipstick. She let her hair down for the occasion, literally, as it fell in elegant curls over her shoulders.

The fingernails were accentuated with a nude shade of polish, with sparkles that added the glam factor. A dark, prominent eyeliner and a small bindi on the forehead tied the look neatly together.

All about Trisha Krishnan Born on May 4, 1983, in Chennai, Trisha Krishnan is one of the most well-known actors in the country, who gained fame primarily with her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Her extensive body of work includes films like Saamy, Ghilli, Athadu, and Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule. In 2010, she made her Hindi film debut in Priyadarshan's Khatta Meetha. Trisha is the winner of multiple Filmfare and other awards, and continues to be a major player in the industry.