Rani Mukerji wows in elegant silk saree and luxurious necklace at leading stylist Eka Lakhani's wedding reception. Pics

Silk sarees are a perfect sartorial pick for wedding festivities. They add effortless charm and elegance to wedding guest dressing and can be styled in multiple ways, from modern minimal jewels with soft makeup to heavy traditional Indian jewellery with elegant, bold kohl and lip shade. Rani went for the latter option.

Rani Mukerji , who has been styled by Eka on multiple occasions, attended the couple's reception ceremony. For the affair, the actor chose a gorgeous green-and-gold saree from her personal collection, styled with exquisite jewels. Let's decode hr look.

Celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani tied the knot with Ravi Bhagchandika in a dreamy wedding on March 14. The celebrations were followed by a lavish reception held in Mumbai, and attended by the couple's family and loved ones, including close friends from the film industry.

Rani's silk saree comes in a dark green shade, decked with intricate golden brocade embroidery and heavy zari work on the pallu and borders. The Mardaani actor wore the six yards in traditional style, with neatly tied pleats on the front and the pallu draped on her shoulder, falling elegantly to a floor-sweeping length.

The styling Rani paired the saree with a matching silk-gold blouse featuring a plunging V neckline, half-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and a cropped hem. For jewellery, she opted for traditional pieces, including a polki and Kundan multi-string necklace decked with a ruby centrestone, matching polki and diamond earrings, statement kadhas, and rings.

She completed the styling by tying her tresses in a slicked-back, centre-parted low bun adorned with a white flower gajra. For the glam, Rani chose darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, muted pink eye shadow, glossy mauve pink lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

About Rani Mukerji Rani Mukerji is an award-winning actor who has given multiple acclaimed performances on screen. She was last seen in Mardaani 3, a successful franchise where she plays a hard-nosed cop. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, Prajesh Kashyap, and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, Rani is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The couple tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony held in Italy. The couple has a daughter named Adira. They welcomed her on December 9, 2015.