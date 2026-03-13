Timeless beauties Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Rani Mukerji wore prettiest ethnic looks at Sooraj Barjatya daughter's reception
The wedding reception for Eesha Barjatya, hosted by Sooraj Barjatya, was attended by Bollywood's elite, including Tabu, Rani Mukerji, and Sonali Bendre.
Sooraj Barjatya hosted a star-studded wedding reception for his daughter, Eesha Barjatya, and her husband, Abhishek, in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The celebrations were attended by the who's who of the film fraternity, coming together to bless the newly married couple.
The affair saw Rekha, Salman Khan, Amrita Rao, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Poonam Dhillon, Rakesh Roshan, Boman Irani, Shaan, Himesh Reshammiya, Ashutosh Rana, and Renuka Shahane in attendance. Timeless Bollywood beauties like Rani Mukerji, Tabu, and Sonali Bendre also attended the affair, wearing the prettiest ethnic ensembles.
Tabu
Tabu draped herself in an elegant sequinned powder blue chiffon saree by Rimple and Harpreet. Decked in blue and silver sequins, the saree is a great pick for a late-night affair, which the actor styled with a matching blouse embroidered with crystal tassel embellishments and featuring a U-neckline, half-length sleeves, and a cropped hem.
She accessorised the ensemble with Kundan kadhas, bangles, a sleek crystal watch, and statement Kundan jhumkis. With her tresses tied in a slicked-back, twisted bun adorned with white roses, Tabu chose smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, glossy pink lips, and blush-tinted cheeks for the glam.
Sonali Bendre
Sonali wore a multi-coloured resham suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to attend Sooraj Barjatya's daughter’s wedding reception. The ensemble is from the ace couturier's ‘Banjara’ collection, and comes in peach, powder blue, yellow, pink, and red shades. It features a kurta decked with colourful mirror work, beaded embroidery, and gota patti work.
Sonali wore it with matching peach-coloured, heavily embroidered palazzo pants and an equally stunning dupatta, draped on her arms. A polki Kundan necklace with matching statement earrings, a ring, kadhas, a clutch, and heels rounded off the accessories. With striking makeup and centre-parted loose tresses, she rounded off the styling.
Rani Mukerji
Rani chose a pastel coloured traditional suit set to attend Eesha Barjatya and Abhishek Kothari's wedding reception in Mumbai. Her ensemble featured a cream-coloured short kurta decorated with sequin embroidery, gota work, and zari karigari on the neckline and borders. A split round neckline, full-length bell sleeves, and an asymmetrical scalloped hem rounded off the design details.
Rani paired the kurta with a multi-coloured flared silk palazzo pants featuring a striped pattern, intricate zari embroidery on the hem, and sequin embellishments. An ombre pastel green and pink organza dupatta with scalloped borders, decked with gold thread work, rounded off the ensemble.
She styled the look with an embroidered potli bag, heels, a diamond ring, a watch, and statement jhumkis. A dainty bindu, loose tresses, minimal makeup, and glossy mave lip shade rounded off the styling.
