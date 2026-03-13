Step inside Kritika Kamra's ‘home for her 30s’ in Mumbai with stunning pastel decor that looks straight out of Pinterest
Kritika Kamra's Mumbai apartment combines pastel tones and cosy decor, creating a personal space that feels like home, away from her public persona.
Kritika Kamra married her boyfriend, television presenter Gaurav Kapur, on March 11 in an intimate terrace wedding. The celebrations have been going on full throttle as the couple hosted their wedding afterparty on March 12 in Mumbai. As the actor begins a new chapter of her life, here's a look at her beautiful apartment in Mumbai, a home she built for her 30s.
Now, in her late 30s, the actor might begin a new journey, but one thing is undeniable: her airy yet cosy Mumbai rental apartment is a beautiful amalgamation of subtle sophistication and relaxed vibe – a perfect space for a woman entering one of the most important phases of her life: her 30s. Let's take a look inside:
Inside Kritika Kamra's Mumbai apartment
In 2023, Kritika opened her serene home to Architectural Digest (AD) India for a tour of her favourite corners. A Pinterest dream, Kritika's apartment captures the moodboard one imagines for their ideal home: pastel shades, plush upholstery, aesthetic wallpapers, and cute furniture.
The pictures shared by AD in November 2023 showcase glimpses of Kritika's bedroom, living room, a cosy corner for chilling with friends, kitchen, and balcony overlooking the city. Her bedroom, done in pastel shades, features a wooden bed decorated with a rattan headboard, vintage wooden side tables, modern ceiling lamps, and minimal paintings, lending a cosy vibe.
The living room, with its twin pastel pink sofas, colourful artworks, a glass table decorated with vibrant flowers, and a cosy nook decorated with rattan wooden chairs, a white upholstered L-shape couch, a round marble table, a vintage ceiling lamp, colourful paintings, and powder blue wallpaper, creates an inviting atmosphere.
Lastly, the kitchen features a breakfast corner with colourful wooden chairs, ample plants, a mint-green fridge, white cabinets, and quirky modern appliances, lending a fun aesthetic.
About her home
Talking about the apartment and idea behind the decor, the actor told AD, “I may be an actor, but I didn’t want my posters and pictures splayed across the walls…I don’t even have a dresser with lights. I spend so much time in trailers that I needed this house to be my homely oasis. You won’t see the actor side of me here.”
As for the apartment being a place for her 30s, she confessed, “This is not my family home—my parents don't live with me—and I know this is not a permanent house. For me, this is the house of my 30s. And that's what I told Purva—I want this to be the house of my 30s. I realised this place was spacious enough for me. It gets great light, it’s on a higher floor, and very conveniently located for all my shoots and offices. I didn't want to move out of the house, but I wanted it to feel new—more like a home.”
