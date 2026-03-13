Kritika Kamra's white gown and blinding diamond-ruby necklace steal the show at her and Gaurav Kapur's reception

For her wedding afterparty, Kritika Kamra slipped into a white bridal gown, looking ethereal. The floor-length dress hugged her body like a second skin, elevating the outfit's overall elegance, which comes in a stunning pearl-white shade and satin material.

The paparazzi's videos show Kritika and Gaurav arriving at their afterparty hand in hand. The couple also posed together, smiling brightly for the cameras. While Gaurav wore a traditional, sharp tuxedo , Kriti dazzled in full bridal glam, wearing a white dress with elegant jewels. Let's decode their outfits.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur hosted a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai on March 12, attended by their close friends and family. The couple tied the knot in an intimate terrace wedding held on March 11. Several photos and videos from the party have surfaced online, showing the newlyweds in chic outfits.

The bridal gown features a cowl neckline, broad shoulder straps with faux ribbon-tie detailing on one side, button closures on the sides, a tie detail on the front, a mermaid-esque skirt, a floor-sweeping hem, and a sleeveless silhouette.

Meanwhile, the eye-catching detail of Kritika's look was her jewels, including a gorgeous layered necklace decked with shimmering diamonds and rubies. Her massive wedding diamond ring and statement earrings added to the ethereal charm of the jewels.

Lastly, she styled the wedding gown with heels and side-parted loose tresses enhanced with soft blowout waves. As for the glam, the newlywed bride opted for shimmery eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, glossy mauve lip shade, and soft contouring.

As for Gaurav Kapur, he wore a grey tuxedo for his wedding afterparty. The double-breasted jacket features notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit.

He completed the look with matching straight-fit pants, a crisp white shirt, a black silk tie, a white pocket square matching Kritika's dress, brown dress shoes, and a stylish watch.

About Kritika and Gaurav's wedding Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur chose to keep their wedding ceremony private at his Mumbai residence. A small pooja was also performed. The intimate celebrations were made special by the presence of close friends and family.

Kritika and Gaurav have always kept their personal lives away from the limelight. While Kritika is renowned for her roles in television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.