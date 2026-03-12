Malaika Arora's dreamy saree for Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur wedding is a masterclass in elegance. It costs...
Malaika Arora dazzled in a pale pink saree with gold lacework and multi-coloured embroidery at Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's intimate wedding reception.
Actor Kritika Kamra and television and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur hosted a private wedding reception at his Bandra residence on March 11. The celebrations were attended by their close friends and family, including former VJ Malaika Arora.
Malaika Arora, known for her experimental sartorial choices, opted for a chic, simple saree to celebrate her friends' wedding, serving us a masterclass in elegant wedding guest dressing. Let's decode her look.
What did Malaika Arora wear?
For the reception ceremony, Malaika slipped into a beautiful tulle saree in a pretty dust-pink shade with intricate lattice work. The six yards is from the shelves of the designer label Gauri and Nainika. According to the brand's official website, the ensemble is called Lattice Saree With Blouse A and is priced at ₹2,79,000.
The tulle dust pink saree features gold scalloped embroidered lacework on the borders and multi-coloured lattice embroidery in green, pink, blue, yellow, and orange hues. The sequin embellishments and multi-coloured floral beaded work enhance the saree's beauty.
Malaika draped the saree in traditional style, with the pallu elegantly placed to showcase the intricate embroidery and falling off her shoulder in a floor-grazing length.
She completed the modern ethnic look with a matching dust-pink blouse decked with lacework borders, multicoloured floral lattice work, a sleeveless design, a plunging V neckline, and a cropped, midriff-baring hem.
For accessories, Malaika opted to wear a kundan-adorned statement choker necklace, matching earrings, kundan kadhas, and statement rings on both hands. She tied her hair in a centre-parted, messy, twisted low bun.
Lastly, for glam, she opted for darkened brows, a glossy mauve-pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.
About Kritika and Gaurav's wedding and guests
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur chose to keep their wedding ceremony private at his Mumbai residence. A small pooja was also performed. The intimate celebrations were made special by the presence of close friends and family, including Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, and Virender Sehwag.
Kritika and Gaurav have always kept their personal lives away from the limelight. While Kritika is renowned for her roles in television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.
