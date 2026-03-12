Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna's boulder-sized ring with simple look steals the show at airport with Vijay Deverakonda
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda showcased casual styles at the airport, with Rashmika in a breezy look and Vijay in a shirt and shorts.
After serving one incredible sartorial moment after another at their wedding, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, lovingly known as Virosh by fans, were seen embracing laidback styles as they were clicked by the paparazzi at the airport.
Rashmika and Vijay were clicked exiting the airport with their teams. While Rashmika chose a simple yet stylish shirt-and-pants look, Vijay complemented his wife in a breezy shirt-and-short outfit. Let's decode their airport ensembles.
Rashmika and Vijay's simple airport look
As they landed in the city, Rashmika and Vijay were seen sporting casual looks that prioritised comfort. Coming to the Thamma actor's OOTD (outfit of the day), she wore a breezy, light-blue linen shirt that could easily be worn for a beach outing. It features a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette.
Rashmika paired the shirt with a white tank top featuring broad shoulder straps, a body-hugging fit, and a mid-waist hem length. She completed the outfit by pairing the shirt and tank with taupe-coloured linen pants featuring a breezy fit, a flared silhouette, and an ankle-length hem.
For accessories, Rashmika styled the simple, laidback outfit with striking jewellery pieces, including her boulder-sized diamond wedding ring, a multi-string necklace, and a stylish watch. With her hair slicked back in a ponytail and a minimal makeup look, she gave the airport fit a finishing touch.
As for Vijay, the actor complemented his wife in a grey-coloured linen shirt with a slit Mandarin collar, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a snug fit. He paired it with beige-coloured linen shorts and dark brown loafers. A messy hairdo rounded off his airport look.
About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a dreamy traditional ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was followed by a lavish reception in Hyderabad.
Their wedding took place on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family. The couple held two ceremonies on the same day - a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning and a Kodava wedding in the evening.
The couple's reception was held on March 4 in Hyderabad and was attended by several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Nani, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
