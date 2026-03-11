Rashmika Mandanna's new wedding ceremony look with Vijay Deverakonda transforms her into a goddess. Details
Inspired by Tanjore painting and Goddess Lakshmi, Rashmika's outfit features a bejewelled corset, draped dhoti skirt, and a Lakshmi odhna.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot recently in a traditional ceremony. The couple's outfits from their wedding ceremony and other festivities have become the talk of the town, with Vijay stealing the show for being one of the best-dressed celebrity grooms ever.
What Rashmika and Vijay wore?
For their pradhanam and mehendi ceremonies, both Rashmika and Vijay chose the designer label Torani to create their looks. According to the designer label, the couple wore colour-coordinated, custom ethnic silhouettes that echoed the ideas of mythology and modernity, colour and restraint, craft and celebration.
Torani captured the couple's roots - Mysore and the Deccan - in their ensembles. Rashmika's ensemble carried the story of Lakshmi and the vibrancy of temple traditions, while Vijay's garment echoed the quiet strength of Deccan royalty and the ease of traditional veshti dressing.
Decoding Rashmika's look
The actor's ensemble was inspired by the radiance of the South, drawing on Tanjore painting with its jewel tones, temple arches, and luminous gold. According to the Instagram page of the designer, in Tanjore paintings, “Lakshmi sits within a sacred shrine surrounded by symbols of prosperity. That became our inspiration.”
The ensemble features a bejewelled corset paired with a draped dhoti skirt and a Lakshmi odhna - a garment imagined almost like a moving shrine. With its colourful embroidery, tassel-adorned detailing, and intricate kadhai work, the lehenga look celebrates colour, devotion, and exuberance.
A stunning multi-string necklace, jhumkis, vibrant bangles, rings, and a slicked-back half-up hairdo rounded off the styling, with minimal glam. “For me, this was not simply an outfit. It was a portrait of a bride - radiant, rooted, and arriving like Lakshmi herself,” the designer said about Rashmika.
Decoding Vijay's look
Meanwhile, Vijay's ensemble honours his Deccan heritage. “Hyderabad carries a layered cultural memory. The elegance of the Nizams, the poetry of Deccan culture, and the ease of traditional dressing. Historically, men in this region wore garments like the veshti and lungi, draped with dignity yet designed for movement and life,” the designer revealed.
As for Vijay, he wore a draped veshti paired with a relaxed kurta and an embroidered jacket, allowing him to celebrate freely throughout the evening. The jacket becomes the anchor of his look, decked with tiny embroidered windows holding parrot, elephant, and peacock motifs drawn from Indian temple iconography.
As for the kamarbandh, it carries handwork and bold embellishments, proving that the Indian groom was never meant to be minimal. Lastly, rings, mojaris, and a statement-making massive necklace rounded off his look.
