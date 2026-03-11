Rashmika Mandanna's new wedding ceremony look with Vijay Deverakonda transforms her into a goddess. Details

Actor Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot recently in a traditional ceremony. The couple's outfits from their wedding ceremony and other festivities have become the talk of the town, with Vijay stealing the show for being one of the best-dressed celebrity grooms ever. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda during their pradhanam and mehendi ceremonies.

What Rashmika and Vijay wore? For their pradhanam and mehendi ceremonies, both Rashmika and Vijay chose the designer label Torani to create their looks. According to the designer label, the couple wore colour-coordinated, custom ethnic silhouettes that echoed the ideas of mythology and modernity, colour and restraint, craft and celebration.

Torani captured the couple's roots - Mysore and the Deccan - in their ensembles. Rashmika's ensemble carried the story of Lakshmi and the vibrancy of temple traditions, while Vijay's garment echoed the quiet strength of Deccan royalty and the ease of traditional veshti dressing.