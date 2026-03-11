Nita Ambani dazzles in beautiful silk saree with massive gold necklace and diamond jhumkis for event: See all the pics

Nita Ambani 's elegance always shines through her exquisite jewels and traditionally rich ensembles at the events she attends. For the recent event, she chose a light green, gold-embroidered silk saree from her vast personal collection, which she accessorised well with eye-catching jewels. Let's decode the ensemble:

Nita Ambani attended the celebrations marking the 75th birth anniversary of the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Draped in six yards of elegance at the event, the Reliance Foundation chairperson honoured the extraordinary artists whose performances brought the maestro’s legacy to life.

Nita Ambani wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and drape elegantly over her arm to show off the intricate embroidery. Next, she paired the elegant saree with a stylish pastel green-coloured net blouse featuring a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette.

The accessories Talking about Nita Ambani's fashion choices without mentioning her jewels would be incomplete. The Reliance Foundation chairperson is known for her collection of the most exquisite jewels from around the globe and championing Indian craftsmanship.

For this event, she chose a multi-strand necklace from her collection. She wore a gold neckpiece that sat right in front of her bust, further beautifying her saree. She also wore massive diamond-adorned jhumkis, a statement ring featuring a boulder-sized diamond centrepiece, and diamond bangles.

For the glam, she chose her signature minimal yet striking makeup look, featuring darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a glossy mauve-pink lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, and soft contouring.

About the event According to the Instagram page of NMACC, at the event, Nita Ambani felicitated Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurti, Suresh Wadkar, Sivamani, and Taufiq Qureshi – recognising the dedication to their craft, the deep creative bond they shared with the Ustad, and the exceptional vision that brought the celebration to life – with theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan adding to the spirit of the evening.