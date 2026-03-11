Nita Ambani dazzles in beautiful silk saree with massive gold necklace and diamond jhumkis for event: See all the pics
At Ustad Zakir Hussain's 75th birth anniversary celebrations, Nita Ambani wore a beautiful saree with stunning embroidery. She paired it with elegant jewellery.
Nita Ambani attended the celebrations marking the 75th birth anniversary of the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Draped in six yards of elegance at the event, the Reliance Foundation chairperson honoured the extraordinary artists whose performances brought the maestro’s legacy to life.
Also Read | Nita Ambani stuns in rich purple saree with bright red blouse, but all eyes are on her dazzling diamond jewellery. Pics
Nita Ambani's elegance always shines through her exquisite jewels and traditionally rich ensembles at the events she attends. For the recent event, she chose a light green, gold-embroidered silk saree from her vast personal collection, which she accessorised well with eye-catching jewels. Let's decode the ensemble:
Nita Ambani's rich silk saree
For Ustad Zakir Hussain's 75th birth anniversary celebrations, Nita Ambani wore a gorgeous light green silk saree featuring delicate gold brocade embroidery, scalloped lace trims that beautify the drape, and a broad brocade gold-embroidered border.
Nita Ambani wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and drape elegantly over her arm to show off the intricate embroidery. Next, she paired the elegant saree with a stylish pastel green-coloured net blouse featuring a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette.
The accessories
Talking about Nita Ambani's fashion choices without mentioning her jewels would be incomplete. The Reliance Foundation chairperson is known for her collection of the most exquisite jewels from around the globe and championing Indian craftsmanship.
For this event, she chose a multi-strand necklace from her collection. She wore a gold neckpiece that sat right in front of her bust, further beautifying her saree. She also wore massive diamond-adorned jhumkis, a statement ring featuring a boulder-sized diamond centrepiece, and diamond bangles.
For the glam, she chose her signature minimal yet striking makeup look, featuring darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a glossy mauve-pink lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, and soft contouring.
About the event
According to the Instagram page of NMACC, at the event, Nita Ambani felicitated Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurti, Suresh Wadkar, Sivamani, and Taufiq Qureshi – recognising the dedication to their craft, the deep creative bond they shared with the Ustad, and the exceptional vision that brought the celebration to life – with theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan adding to the spirit of the evening.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.