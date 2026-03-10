Nita Ambani stuns in rich purple saree with bright red blouse, but all eyes are on her dazzling diamond jewellery. Pics
Nita Ambani wore a pretty purple saree paired with a contrasting red blouse, but her sparkling diamond necklace and earrings are the real highlight of her look.
When it comes to slaying saree fashion, no one does it quite like Nita Ambani. The Reliance Industries chairperson is a true fashion connoisseur who is often seen in stunning high-end ensembles paired with some of the most opulent jewellery, consistently serving unforgettable style moments.
Her latest saree look was no exception. Dressed in a regal purple saree, she looked absolutely breathtaking. However, it was her dazzling diamond jewellery that truly stole the spotlight. Let’s take a closer look at her elegant ensemble and pick up a few style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s emerald choker steals the spotlight as she stuns in purple saree at Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji wedding )
Nita Ambani dazzles in regal purple saree
In a March 9 post shared on the Instagram page Ambani Updates, Nita Ambani can be seen looking radiant as she strikes graceful poses in a stunning ethnic ensemble. She draped herself in a gorgeous purple saree that exuded understated luxury. The saree featured intricate woven patterns running across the fabric, lending it a rich texture and a sophisticated appeal. Its broad, heavily embellished border added a regal touch, elevating the drape and making the overall look appear festive yet elegant.
She paired the saree with a striking red blouse adorned with delicate gold motifs. The half-sleeved blouse featured intricate embroidery along the sleeves and neckline, perfectly complementing the ornate border of the saree. The bold red hue created a beautiful contrast with the purple drape, making the ensemble visually captivating. Click here to check the post.
Diamonds that stole the spotlight
While the saree itself was stunning, it was her jewellery that truly elevated the look. Nita Ambani styled the outfit with a magnificent diamond necklace featuring large sparkling stones that instantly drew attention. She paired it with matching diamond drop earrings, stacked bangles and a statement ring, ensuring the overall look remained rich yet balanced.
Keeping her beauty look classic, she opted for soft, radiant makeup. Her eyes were accentuated with bold eyeliner and subtle smoky tones, while a natural lip shade kept the focus on her overall elegance. A small red bindi added a traditional charm to the look. Her voluminous, softly styled hair was left open with gentle waves, perfectly complementing the grandeur of her ensemble.
Style notes to steal
Nita Ambani’s look is a perfect reminder that traditional outfits can be elevated with thoughtful styling. Here are a few takeaways from her ensemble:
- Choose rich jewel-toned sarees to instantly create a regal and festive look.
- Pair contrasting blouse colours with classic sarees for a striking visual effect.
- Statement diamond jewellery can instantly elevate a festive ensemble.
- Keep makeup balanced when wearing heavily embellished outfits.
- Add a small bindi to bring a subtle traditional charm to your ensemble.
