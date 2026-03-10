Nita Ambani stuns in rich purple saree with bright red blouse, but all eyes are on her dazzling diamond jewellery. Pics

When it comes to slaying saree fashion, no one does it quite like Nita Ambani. The Reliance Industries chairperson is a true fashion connoisseur who is often seen in stunning high-end ensembles paired with some of the most opulent jewellery, consistently serving unforgettable style moments. Nita Ambani shines in stunning saree with dazzling diamond jewellery. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Her latest saree look was no exception. Dressed in a regal purple saree, she looked absolutely breathtaking. However, it was her dazzling diamond jewellery that truly stole the spotlight. Let’s take a closer look at her elegant ensemble and pick up a few style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s emerald choker steals the spotlight as she stuns in purple saree at Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji wedding )

Nita Ambani dazzles in regal purple saree In a March 9 post shared on the Instagram page Ambani Updates, Nita Ambani can be seen looking radiant as she strikes graceful poses in a stunning ethnic ensemble. She draped herself in a gorgeous purple saree that exuded understated luxury. The saree featured intricate woven patterns running across the fabric, lending it a rich texture and a sophisticated appeal. Its broad, heavily embellished border added a regal touch, elevating the drape and making the overall look appear festive yet elegant.

She paired the saree with a striking red blouse adorned with delicate gold motifs. The half-sleeved blouse featured intricate embroidery along the sleeves and neckline, perfectly complementing the ornate border of the saree. The bold red hue created a beautiful contrast with the purple drape, making the ensemble visually captivating.