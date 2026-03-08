Nita Ambani’s emerald choker steals the spotlight as she stuns in purple saree at Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji wedding
Nita Ambani turned heads at Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji’s wedding in regal purple saree, but it was her dazzling emerald choker that stole the spotlight.
Another day, another stunning saree moment served by Nita Ambani! The Reliance Industries chairperson is also a true fashion connoisseur at heart, often stepping out in exquisite six yards paired with opulent jewellery, serving major style inspiration. Her latest appearance at the wedding of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji was no exception. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in sparkling emerald jewels and lemon-toned floral saree at Mudit Adani–Ananya Diwanji wedding. Watch )
Nita Ambani rocks stunning purple saree
Draped in a striking purple saree and adorned with dazzling emerald jewels, Nita Ambani once again proved that when it comes to slaying saree looks, she is truly in a league of her own. Let’s take a closer look and pick up some style notes.
In a series of pictures shared by the Instagram page Ambani Updates on March 8, Nita Ambani can be seen rocking a glamorous look as she enjoys the wedding festivities. For the occasion, she chose a rich purple saree that instantly stood out with its luxurious appeal. Check out the post here.
The six-yard drape featured delicate motifs scattered across the fabric, giving it a subtle yet festive touch. What truly elevated the ensemble was its ornate gold border, intricately embroidered and running along the edges of the saree, adding depth and grandeur to the look. The saree was styled with a matching purple blouse, which complemented the drape beautifully and enhanced the royal vibe of the outfit.
How she styled her look
True to her signature style, Nita paired the saree with statement jewellery that exuded opulence. The highlight of her accessories was a striking emerald choker necklace, featuring a large emerald stone set amidst sparkling diamonds. The necklace instantly drew attention and contrasted beautifully against the deep purple hue of the saree. She paired it with matching emerald earrings, creating a cohesive and sophisticated jewellery moment. Completing her accessory stack were diamond bangles and bracelets, adding the perfect touch of sparkle without overpowering the look.
For makeup, Nita Ambani opted for soft, polished makeup, featuring a radiant base, subtle eye makeup, and a soft lip shade that complemented the richness of the saree. A tiny bindi added a classic traditional touch, enhancing the overall ethnic aesthetic. Her hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves, left open and cascading effortlessly over her shoulders, giving the look a graceful and contemporary finish.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
