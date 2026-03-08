Nita Ambani’s emerald choker steals the spotlight as she stuns in purple saree at Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji wedding

In a series of pictures shared by the Instagram page Ambani Updates on March 8, Nita Ambani can be seen rocking a glamorous look as she enjoys the wedding festivities. For the occasion, she chose a rich purple saree that instantly stood out with its luxurious appeal. Check out the post here .

Draped in a striking purple saree and adorned with dazzling emerald jewels, Nita Ambani once again proved that when it comes to slaying saree looks, she is truly in a league of her own. Let’s take a closer look and pick up some style notes.

The six-yard drape featured delicate motifs scattered across the fabric, giving it a subtle yet festive touch. What truly elevated the ensemble was its ornate gold border, intricately embroidered and running along the edges of the saree, adding depth and grandeur to the look. The saree was styled with a matching purple blouse, which complemented the drape beautifully and enhanced the royal vibe of the outfit.

How she styled her look True to her signature style, Nita paired the saree with statement jewellery that exuded opulence. The highlight of her accessories was a striking emerald choker necklace, featuring a large emerald stone set amidst sparkling diamonds. The necklace instantly drew attention and contrasted beautifully against the deep purple hue of the saree. She paired it with matching emerald earrings, creating a cohesive and sophisticated jewellery moment. Completing her accessory stack were diamond bangles and bracelets, adding the perfect touch of sparkle without overpowering the look.

For makeup, Nita Ambani opted for soft, polished makeup, featuring a radiant base, subtle eye makeup, and a soft lip shade that complemented the richness of the saree. A tiny bindi added a classic traditional touch, enhancing the overall ethnic aesthetic. Her hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves, left open and cascading effortlessly over her shoulders, giving the look a graceful and contemporary finish.