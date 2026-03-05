Nita Ambani steps away from glam sarees, chooses simple red kurta for Holi rituals with Shloka Mehta and grandchildren
Nita Ambani celebrated Holika Dahan with Shloka Mehta and her grandchildren, embracing festive grace in a simple yet striking all-red ethnic look: watch video.
Nita Ambani celebrated Holi with daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and her grandchildren in a heartwarming family gathering during Holika Dahan. In a video shared by Instagram page Ambani Update on March 4, the businesswoman was seen performing Holika Dahan 2026 dressed in an all-red ensemble with folded hands, fully immersed in the spiritual significance of the festival. (Also read: Nita Ambani ditches heavy couture for classic beige saree and colourful jewels for hosting Canadian PM Mark Carney )
What Nita Ambani wore for Holi
For the auspicious occasion, the Reliance Foundation chairperson stepped away from her signature sarees and elaborate jewellery, embracing a look rooted in simplicity and tradition. She chose an all-red kurta set that perfectly echoed the festive spirit.
The knee-length kurta featured a relaxed, flowy silhouette that allowed ease of movement during the rituals, paired with matching straight-fit bottoms. Draped elegantly over her shoulders was a printed red dupatta with subtle tonal patterns, adding depth and dimension to the monochrome ensemble.
Keeping her styling understated, Nita Ambani tied her hair back in a neat low bun and opted for minimal accessories. Her makeup was soft and natural, letting her radiant complexion and the striking red hue take centre stage. The look was a refreshing departure from her usual glamorous appearances, proving that festive elegance can be achieved without heavy embellishments.
About Shloka Mehta's simple look
Shloka Mehta, too, looked graceful as she joined the family for the ceremony. She opted for a soothing pastel ethnic ensemble that exuded understated charm. Her outfit featured delicate embroidery that added a refined, festive touch without overpowering the look. Keeping in sync with the intimate vibe of the celebration, Shloka chose minimal jewellery and soft glam makeup, allowing her natural elegance to shine through. Her neatly styled hair and subtle accessories completed the ensemble beautifully.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children — Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.
