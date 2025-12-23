Isha Ambani in simple white Victorian-style top and denim look joins 680 children at Reliance Foundation event. See pics

Isha Ambani recently joined over 680 children for Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sports for All day. The businesswoman, usually seen in glamorous couture and high-end accessories, swapped her signature glam for a simple, casual look, pairing a basic top with denim, proving that minimalism can be just as stylish. Let’s decode her outfit and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Isha Ambani shows off her love for Indian craftsmanship in colourful Patola suit, minimal makeup at Qatar event. Pics ) Isha Ambani rocks a stylish Victorian top and denim at the Reliance Foundation event. (Instagram/@reliancefoundation)

Isha Ambani rocks simple top and denim look

In a December 23 Instagram post shared by the official Reliance Foundation page, Isha Ambani can be seen surrounded by a group of children, beaming in a simple yet chic top-and-denim look.

Isha donned a white Victorian-style top crafted from lightweight cotton, featuring a high ruffled neckline, delicate lace-trimmed chevron patterns across the chest and shoulders, and long puff sleeves with pleated cuffs. She paired it with blue-washed mom-fit jeans, creating a perfect balance of casual and chic.

To accessorise, she added a brown belt for a subtle pop of colour, white sneakers for comfort, and a pair of statement earrings, completing a look that was effortlessly stylish yet practical for the day’s event.

How much her outfit cost

If you loved Isha’s top and are curious about the price, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The Victorian-style top is from the brand Rails and comes with a price tag of $238, which is approximately ₹20,500.

She kept her makeup subtle with defined brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses, styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle parting, perfectly completed her chic look.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is an Indian entrepreneur and serves as a director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail. She studied Psychology and South Asian Studies at Yale University. The eldest daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Isha is married to Anand Piramal, and the couple are proud parents to twins, Krishna and Adiya.