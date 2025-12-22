Isha Ambani shows off her love for Indian craftsmanship in colourful Patola suit, minimal makeup at Qatar event. Pics

Isha Ambani, apart from being a successful businesswoman, is also a true fashionista at heart. Known for her high-fashion looks, she often pairs rare accessories with exquisite pieces from around the world, offering plenty of style inspiration for fashion lovers. Her latest appearance was no exception, at an event in Doha, Qatar, she wowed in a vibrant, colourful suit. Let’s take a closer look and pick some style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani makes a graceful appearance in classic Kanjivaram saree paired with giant gold earrings at annual day event ) Isha Ambani stuns in vibrant Patola-inspired suit at Doha event. (Instagram/@reliancefoundation)

Isha Ambani stuns in vibrant Patola suit

This time, Isha ditched her usual glam cap and opted for a simple yet elegant look. On December 22, the official Instagram page of Reliance Foundation shared pictures of Isha standing alongside Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM).

For the occasion, Isha showcased her love for Indian craftsmanship in a Patola-inspired geometric print suit. The ensemble features a vibrant colour palette of deep indigo blue, rich madder red, and mustard gold, arranged in repeating diamond and floral motifs that create a rhythmic, kaleidoscopic effect.

How she styled her look

The long-line silhouette is refined, with a high Mandarin collar and a central vertical panel that draws the eye upward, accentuated by delicate scalloped embroidery along the neckline and cuffs. Crafted from silk or a high-quality cotton blend, the fabric enhances the intricate "ikat" patterns. Her look perfectly balances bold heritage textile art with sleek, modest elegance, perfect for a formal cultural event.

She accessorised her look with a pair of statement diamond earrings and elegant hoop earrings. Keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, subtly blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses tied in a sleek ponytail perfectly completed the ensemble.