Isha Ambani in cute pink jacket look strikes perfect balance between comfort and style: It costs almost a lakh
Isha Ambani's new look is quite possibly one of the cutest two-piece sets we've seen in recent months. She sported a simple pink tweed set. Take a look.
Billionaire heiress Isha Ambani once again grabbed attention with her fashion choice, proving that high-end style can seamlessly merge with everyday comfort. At an event, Isha was spotted in a chic yet simple pink and white co-ord set that could be one of the cutest celebrity two-piece ensembles seen recently. Also read | Isha Ambani looks radiant in ₹4 lakh green mini dress as she steps out in one of her most glamorous looks yet. See pics
Isha's outfit from Lisa Marie Fernandez embodied a versatile look suitable for various occasions — from a day at the office to a casual brunch or even an evening out with friends. Isha’s choice demonstrated a smart approach to luxury fashion, showcasing that a statement look doesn't always have to involve elaborate gowns, but can be achieved through chic, wearable, and perfectly coordinated everyday pieces.
All about Isha Ambani's chic pink look
Isha's look featured a charming pink and white tweed set. The top was a puff-sleeve, double-breasted jacket with cropped elbow-length sleeves and a distinctive pouffed shoulder detail, adorned with pink tweed buttons. The jacket is currently listed on sale on the brand's website for $597 (approximately ₹54,060).
She paired the jacket with matching high-waisted trousers, which are priced at $477 (approximately ₹43,193), and also on sale. The trousers featured a slightly cropped, slim fit that subtly flared at the leg, creating a flattering silhouette. Total cost of the co-ord set was approximate ₹97,253.
Isha chose simple styling
To keep the focus squarely on the vibrant pink and white tweed, Isha opted for minimalist styling and makeup in a monochrome palette. She completed the look with a pair of flats, underscoring the outfit's comfortable and practical nature. Her hair was styled in soft waves, adding to the overall effortless and feminine appeal of the look.
