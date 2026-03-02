Nita Ambani ditches heavy couture for classic beige saree and colourful jewels for hosting Canadian PM Mark Carney

Nita Ambani kept her look elegant and refined in a beige saree that reflected her preference for classic, timeless silhouettes. The soft, neutral fabric served as a subtle base, elevated by a striking red and gold zari border that added definition and a traditional touch. The intricate detailing along the edges lent richness to the otherwise minimal drape.

Known for donning exquisite couture pieces and statement high-end jewellery, the fashion connoisseur opted for a more understated yet elegant look this time. Ditching heavily embellished drapes, she chose a graceful beige saree paired with colourful jewels. Let's decode her look and take some fashion notes.

Nita Ambani, along with Mukesh Ambani , hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Diana Fox Carney at their Mumbai residence. For the occasion, she once again impressed with her stunning sartorial choice.

Worn in a neat, structured style, the saree fell smoothly, with the pallu arranged carefully to showcase the ornate border without overwhelming the look. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring coordinated red accents on the sleeves and neckline, ensuring the ensemble remained cohesive and well-balanced.

How she styled her look Her jewellery added colour to the muted palette. She wore a layered necklace with green and ruby-toned stones, along with matching earrings. A bold emerald ring further complemented the look. Instead of overpowering the outfit, the jewels worked as statement accents against the simple saree.

Her makeup look featured dramatic winged eyeliner, a defined stroke of kajal, and mascara-coated lashes. She added softly blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and nude lipstick to keep the overall look balanced and radiant. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose with a side parting. A small red bindi adorning her forehead perfectly finished off her look.

Mukesh Ambani kept his look classic in a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. While Anant Ambani opted for a relaxed yet refined look in a dark navy traditional-style kurta.

