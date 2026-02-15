Nita Ambani hosts Queen Rania of Jordan in a gorgeous white saree; Radhika, Isha, and Shloka Mehta wow in elegant skirts

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, along with their family, recently hosted Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah for an intimate afternoon gathering at their residence. For the special occasion, the Ambani women, alongside Queen Rania, opted for sophisticated skirt ensembles that exuded modern royalty. Ambani women dazzle in opulent outfits during Queen Rania's visit. (Instagram/@swadesh_online)

In contrast, Nita Ambani stayed true to her signature style as an ardent saree loyalist. She stood out in a stunning all-white six-yard drape, embodying classic Indian elegance. Let’s decode their outfit and pick some fashion cues. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines brightest at wedding in sparkling orange saree and jaw-dropping diamond jewels: See pics )

What Queen Rania Al Abdullah wore Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the stylish wife of King Abdullah II, is widely admired for her refined fashion choices. For the occasion, she selected a crisp white top with a subtle neckline, neatly tucked in for a polished finish. The look was elevated with a moss-green velvet sash draped gracefully along the hips, flowing into a dark pinstriped midi skirt embellished with intricate gold and bronze floral embroidery.

A delicate layer of pale mauve silk emerging at the hem introduced a gentle contrast, softening the richness of the darker tones. She completed the ensemble with metallic-accented ombré pumps, adding a contemporary edge to the regal silhouette.