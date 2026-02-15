Nita Ambani hosts Queen Rania of Jordan in a gorgeous white saree; Radhika, Isha, and Shloka Mehta wow in elegant skirts
Nita Ambani looked radiant in a gorgeous white saree while hosting Queen Rania. Radhika, Isha, and Shloka added their own flair in perfectly elegant skirts.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, along with their family, recently hosted Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah for an intimate afternoon gathering at their residence. For the special occasion, the Ambani women, alongside Queen Rania, opted for sophisticated skirt ensembles that exuded modern royalty.
In contrast, Nita Ambani stayed true to her signature style as an ardent saree loyalist. She stood out in a stunning all-white six-yard drape, embodying classic Indian elegance. Let’s decode their outfit and pick some fashion cues. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines brightest at wedding in sparkling orange saree and jaw-dropping diamond jewels: See pics )
What Queen Rania Al Abdullah wore
Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the stylish wife of King Abdullah II, is widely admired for her refined fashion choices. For the occasion, she selected a crisp white top with a subtle neckline, neatly tucked in for a polished finish. The look was elevated with a moss-green velvet sash draped gracefully along the hips, flowing into a dark pinstriped midi skirt embellished with intricate gold and bronze floral embroidery.
A delicate layer of pale mauve silk emerging at the hem introduced a gentle contrast, softening the richness of the darker tones. She completed the ensemble with metallic-accented ombré pumps, adding a contemporary edge to the regal silhouette.
What Nita Ambani wore
Nita Ambani’s love for the saree is well known, and this time too she stayed true to her signature style in a stunning six-yard drape. She chose an elegant ivory saree adorned with intricate floral embroidery throughout, lending the ensemble a graceful appeal. The look was paired with a matching blouse that complemented the delicate detailing of the weave.
No Nita Ambani appearance is complete without her opulent jewels. She elevated the outfit with a multi-layered pearl necklace, a diamond-studded bracelet, statement earrings and dazzling diamond accents that added just the right touch of grandeur.
Her makeup was equally refined, featuring a stroke of kajal, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, softly blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a nude lipstick shade. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a side parting, along with a classic red bindi adorning her forehead, she rounded off the look with elegance.
Radhika Merchant
Ambani’s choti bahu, Radhika, looked elegant in a satin off-white ensemble. She wore a structured top featuring power shoulders, a modest neckline and a neatly buttoned bodice, paired with a matching skirt that ended just above the knees. Nude pumps and delicate diamond earrings completed her sophisticated look. With soft nude makeup and her luscious black tresses styled in gentle curls, left loose in a side parting, she exuded understated grace.
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani opted for an all-white outfit adorned with subtle grey leaf detailing throughout. Her ensemble featured a peplum-style top paired with a flowing, flared long skirt. She accessorised the look with classic white pump heels and delicate diamond earrings. Complemented by flawless makeup, she looked radiant.
Shloka Mehta
Badi bahu Shloka Mehta kept things chic in a striking monochrome blue outfit. She wore a striped full-sleeved shirt with elegant bow detailing at the neckline, paired with a matching flared skirt. Styling the monotone look with panache, she completed it with minimal makeup and coordinated blue flats.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.